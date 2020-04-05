A rainy week is on tap for Southern California

A slow-moving storm is forecast to hit Southern California on Sunday night, with heavy rain expected to give way to lighter showers later in the week.

Rain will likely arrive in the Southland overnight and could continue until early Monday afternoon, said Kathy Hoxsie of the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Anybody that is out on the road will probably be getting some heavy rain during morning commutes,” Hoxsie said.

Rainfall amounts for Monday are expected to vary across the region, with about 1 to 2 inches forecast for the coast and valleys. Less than half an inch total is forecast for Tuesday through Thursday, meaning that showers later in the week will likely be light and intermittent, Hoxsie said.

L.A. County mountains are forecast to see heavy snow at higher elevations through Thursday, with 15 to 30 inches predicted at 6,000 feet and higher, and 4 to12 inches at 4,500 feet.

“This is a pretty good snowmaker,” Hoxsie said of the weather system. “The main issue is that it’s moving through so slowly. The strength of the storm is offshore, so it’s really tapping into the moisture.”

In anticipation of the storm and potential mudslides, Riverside County officials issued an evacuated warning for residents of Indian Canyon, where the Holy fire burned in August 2018.