Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

A woman wears a protective mask while exercising on the boardwalk in Huntington Beach
A woman wears a protective mask while exercising on the boardwalk in Huntington Beach on April 2.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 8, 2020
3:41 PM
Share

Orange County reached a grim milestone Wednesday as officials disclosed that the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the area has surpassed 1,000.

Countywide, there have been 1,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 91 of which were reported Wednesday.

The Orange County Health Care Agency also announced two additional fatalities in its latest update, bringing the death toll to 17.

As of Wednesday, 99 people were hospitalized, 59 of them in intensive care, health officials say.

Advertisement

Countywide, 11,791 people have been tested for COVID-19 to date — 484 of them since Tuesday.

California
Coronavirus live updates: California releases limited breakdown on cases and fatalities by race
US-HEALTH-VIRUS
California
Coronavirus live updates: California releases limited breakdown on cases and fatalities by race
The latest updates from our reporters in California and around the world

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 12
18-24 — 88
25-34 — 164
35-44 — 148
45-64 — 408
65+ — 196

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 1
45-64 — 5
65+ — 9

Advertisement

California
Do you know someone who has lost the battle with COVID-19?
SPAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS
California
Do you know someone who has lost the battle with COVID-19?
In our effort to cover this pandemic as thoroughly as possible, we’d like to hear from the loved ones of people who have died from the coronavirus.

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 11
Anaheim — 104
Brea — 5
Buena Park — 31
Costa Mesa — 21
Cypress — 23
Dana Point — 11
Fountain Valley — 15
Fullerton — 23
Garden Grove — 28
Huntington Beach — 73
Irvine — 89
La Habra — 20
La Palma — 11
Ladera Ranch — 8
Laguna Beach — 34
Laguna Hills — 11
Laguna Niguel — 25
Laguna Woods — 6
Lake Forest — 16
Mission Viejo — 27
Newport Beach — 78
Orange — 34
Placentia — 22
Rancho Santa Margarita — 8
San Clemente — 41
San Juan Capistrano — 18
Santa Ana — 74
Seal Beach — 3
Stanton — 2
Trabuco Canyon — 7
Tustin — 19
Westminster — 14
Yorba Linda — 32
Other — 19
Unknown — 53

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement