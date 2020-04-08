Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County reached a grim milestone Wednesday as officials disclosed that the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the area has surpassed 1,000.

Countywide, there have been 1,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 91 of which were reported Wednesday.

The Orange County Health Care Agency also announced two additional fatalities in its latest update, bringing the death toll to 17.

As of Wednesday, 99 people were hospitalized, 59 of them in intensive care, health officials say.

Countywide, 11,791 people have been tested for COVID-19 to date — 484 of them since Tuesday.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 12

18-24 — 88

25-34 — 164

35-44 — 148

45-64 — 408

65+ — 196

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 5

65+ — 9

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 11

Anaheim — 104

Brea — 5

Buena Park — 31

Costa Mesa — 21

Cypress — 23

Dana Point — 11

Fountain Valley — 15

Fullerton — 23

Garden Grove — 28

Huntington Beach — 73

Irvine — 89

La Habra — 20

La Palma — 11

Ladera Ranch — 8

Laguna Beach — 34

Laguna Hills — 11

Laguna Niguel — 25

Laguna Woods — 6

Lake Forest — 16

Mission Viejo — 27

Newport Beach — 78

Orange — 34

Placentia — 22

Rancho Santa Margarita — 8

San Clemente — 41

San Juan Capistrano — 18

Santa Ana — 74

Seal Beach — 3

Stanton — 2

Trabuco Canyon — 7

Tustin — 19

Westminster — 14

Yorba Linda — 32

Other — 19

Unknown — 53

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.