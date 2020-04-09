The latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County health officials on Thursday announced 67 new coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 1,079.

No additional deaths from the virus were reported, leaving the county’s toll at 17.

As of Thursday, 127 people were being hospitalized for the virus and of those, 63 people were in the intensive care unit. More than 12,000 people have been tested countywide, according to health officials.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 15

18-24 — 93

25-34 — 174

35-44 — 159

45-64 — 433

65+ — 205

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 5

65+ — 9

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 11

Anaheim — 114

Brea — 7

Buena Park — 35

Costa Mesa — 21

Cypress — 25

Dana Point — 11

Fountain Valley — 16

Fullerton — 27

Garden Grove — 30

Huntington Beach — 76

Irvine — 90

La Habra — 22

La Palma — 11

Ladera Ranch — 8

Laguna Beach — 35

Laguna Hills — 13

Laguna Niguel — 25

Laguna Woods — 7

Lake Forest — 17

Mission Viejo — 31

Newport Beach — 81

Orange — 40

Placentia — 22

Rancho Santa Margarita — 8

San Clemente — 43

San Juan Capistrano — 20

Santa Ana — 78

Seal Beach — 4

Stanton — 2

Trabuco Canyon — 8

Tustin — 19

Westminster — 16

Yorba Linda — 35

Other — 16

Unknown — 50

Public health officials on Thursday issued a recommendation “strongly encouraging” employees at businesses open during the pandemic to wear face coverings while at work, but they continue to urge residents to refrain from purchasing N95 and surgical masks, which are in short supply among healthcare workers.

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.