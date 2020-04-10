Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault charge in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein trial
Harvey Weinstein departs a Manhattan courthouse on Feb. 5 during his sexual assault trial.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
By James QueallyStaff Writer 
April 10, 2020
12:04 PM
Share

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with an additional count of sexual assault in connection with an alleged 2010 attack at a Beverly Hills hotel, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Friday.

Weinstein, who had already been charged with sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in L.A. County, will now face an additional charge of sexual battery by restraint in connection with a May 2010 incident, Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

“We are continuing to build and strengthen our case,” Lacey said in a statement. “As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.”

Prosecutors said Weinstein’s accuser in the 2010 case was first interviewed by law enforcement last October. Investigators believed she could be a corroborating witness at Weinstein’s pending Los Angeles trial, where he faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

Advertisement

Weinstein, 68, was sentenced to 23 years in prison last month after being found guilty of rape and committing a criminal sexual act in New York. He is being held in a state prison, where sources said he tested positive for the coronavirus several weeks ago.

Calls and emails to Weinstein’s spokesman and Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney were not immediately returned.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
James Queally
Follow Us
James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement