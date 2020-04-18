This is the latest list of Los Angeles County communities with coronavirus cases

Although officials noted there has been progress in flattening the curve of new coronavirus cases, L.A. County’s death toll continues to climb. An additional 40 deaths were reported Friday, for a total of 501, and deaths are continuing to double every week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday.

There were 11,421 coronavirus cases in the county as of Friday. Additionally, 1,624 people are hospitalized, with 33% of patients in intensive care units, said Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s public health director.

Ferrer cited two possible reasons for the continued uptick: a lag between when new cases are reported and when people who become sick with COVID-19 die of the illness; and an increase in outbreaks in institutional settings.

Here is the latest list of communities with coronavirus cases:

Long Beach 419

Glendale 310

Melrose 228

Pasadena 215

Santa Clarita 188

Torrance 181

North Hollywood 153

Inglewood 145

Carson 143

Sylmar 138

Palmdale 131

Hollywood 126

South Gate 123

Burbank 121

East Los Angeles 121

Downey 118

Van Nuys 113

Santa Monica 107

West Hollywood 107

Lancaster 102

Canoga Park 99

Westlake 97

Lynwood 95

Norwalk 93

Gardena 93

West Vernon 90

Hawthorne 89

Reseda 89

Silver Lake 88

Sherman Oaks 85

Redondo Beach 84

Compton 83

Panorama City 81

Woodland Hills 80

Beverly Hills 78

Pico Rivera 77

Unincorporated - Florence-Firestone 76

Pico-Union 76

Bell 75

Pacoima 73

Palms 70

San Pedro 70

Montebello 69

Pomona 68

Northridge 67

Glassell Park 67

Boyle Heights 65

Whittier 64

Exposition Park 63

Temple-Beaudry 62

Winnetka 62

Koreatown 62

Bellflower 61

Wilshire Center 59

Encino 59

North Hills 59

West Adams 58

East Hollywood 58

Granada Hills 58

Brentwood 58

Covina 57

Manhattan Beach 57

Little Armenia 56

West Covina 56

Central 55

Paramount 54

Eagle Rock 52

Tarzana 52

Hancock Park 52

Huntington Park 52

Florence-Firestone 52

Vernon Central 50

South Park 48

Sun Valley 48

Hollywood Hills 48

El Monte 47

Rancho Palos Verdes 46

Bell Gardens 46

Lakewood 46

El Sereno 46

Crestview 45

Lake Balboa 44

Valley Village 44

Highland Park 44

Wilmington 43

Athens-Westmont 42

Chatsworth 42

Westchester 42

Altadena 41

Carthay 41

Arleta 40

Alhambra 40

Mar Vista 39

Valley Glen 39

Little Bangladesh 39

Westwood 38

Monterey Park 38

West Los Angeles 38

Baldwin Hills 38

Baldwin Park 37

Harvard Park 37

Sunland 37

Palos Verdes Estates 36

Del Rey 36

Culver City 36

Watts 36

Maywood 35

Harbor Gateway 35

Cerritos 35

Vermont Vista 34

Lawndale 33

South Whittier 33

Century Palms/Cove 33

Hacienda Heights 33

Porter Ranch 33

Venice 33

Pacific Palisades 33

Wholesale District 32

Mission Hills 32

West Carson 31

Country Club Park 30

San Fernando 29

Glendora 29

Downtown 28

Hyde Park 27

University Park 27

Arcadia 27

Calabasas 26

La Canada Flintridge 26

Leimert Park 26

La Mirada 26

Century City 26

Beverly Crest 26

Cudahy 26

West Hills 26

Mid-City 26

Willowbrook 25

Harbor City 25

Historic Filipinotown 25

Harvard Heights 25

Walnut Park 25

Lomita 24

Temple City 24

Lincoln Heights 24

Crenshaw District 23

Vermont Knolls 23

Tujunga 23

Beverlywood 23

Rowland Heights 23

Diamond Bar 22

Agoura Hills 22

Azusa 22

Bel-Air 22

Studio City 22

Los Feliz 21

Green Meadows 21

La Puente 21

Lakeview Terrace 21

South Pasadena 21

Miracle Mile 21

Vermont Square 21

Malibu 20

Lennox 20

Duarte 20

South Carthay 20

West Whittier/Los Nietos 18

Victoria Park 18

San Dimas 18

Hermosa Beach 18

View Park/Windsor Hills 17

Adams-Normandie 16

Rosemead 16

Mt. Washington 16

Monrovia 15

Canyon Country 15

Walnut 15

San Gabriel 15

Ladera Heights 15

Claremont 14

Quartz Hill 14

Cloverdale/Cochran 13

Unincorporated - Covina 13

East Rancho Dominguez 12

Stevenson Ranch 12

Gramercy Place 12

Cheviot Hills 12

La Crescenta-Montrose 12

Rolling Hills Estates 12

Valinda 12

El Segundo 12

Santa Fe Springs 11

Thai Town 11

Park La Brea 11

La Verne 11

Playa Vista 11

Elysian Valley 10

Artesia 10

Athens Village 10

Atwater Village 10

Echo Park 10

Figueroa Park Square 10

Bassett 9

Reseda Ranch 9

Castaic 9

Covina (Charter Oak) 9

Rancho Park 8

Cadillac-Corning 8

San Marino 8

Lake Los Angeles 8

Rancho Dominguez 8

Marina Peninsula 8

Shadow Hills 7

San Jose Hills 7

Toluca Lake 7

Lafayette Square 7

South San Gabriel 7

Alsace 7

Northeast San Gabriel 7

Santa Monica Mountains 7

East La Mirada 6

Marina del Rey 6

West Puente Valley 6

Westlake Village 6

Reynier Village 6

Signal Hill 5

Elysian Park 5

Del Aire 5

Commerce 5

Avocado Heights 5

Jefferson Park 5

Unincorporated - Monrovia 5

View Heights 5

La Rambla 5

Acton 5