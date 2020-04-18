This is the latest list of Los Angeles County communities with coronavirus cases

Although officials noted there has been progress in flattening the curve of new coronavirus cases, L.A. County’s death toll continues to climb. An additional 40 deaths were reported Friday, for a total of 501, and deaths are continuing to double every week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday.
There were 11,421 coronavirus cases in the county as of Friday. Additionally, 1,624 people are hospitalized, with 33% of patients in intensive care units, said Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s public health director.
Ferrer cited two possible reasons for the continued uptick: a lag between when new cases are reported and when people who become sick with COVID-19 die of the illness; and an increase in outbreaks in institutional settings.
Here is the latest list of communities with coronavirus cases:
Long Beach 419
Glendale 310
Melrose 228
Pasadena 215
Santa Clarita 188
Torrance 181
North Hollywood 153
Inglewood 145
Carson 143
Sylmar 138
Palmdale 131
Hollywood 126
South Gate 123
Burbank 121
East Los Angeles 121
Downey 118
Van Nuys 113
Santa Monica 107
West Hollywood 107
Lancaster 102
Canoga Park 99
Westlake 97
Lynwood 95
Norwalk 93
Gardena 93
West Vernon 90
Hawthorne 89
Reseda 89
Silver Lake 88
Sherman Oaks 85
Redondo Beach 84
Compton 83
Panorama City 81
Woodland Hills 80
Beverly Hills 78
Pico Rivera 77
Unincorporated - Florence-Firestone 76
Pico-Union 76
Bell 75
Pacoima 73
Palms 70
San Pedro 70
Montebello 69
Pomona 68
Northridge 67
Glassell Park 67
Boyle Heights 65
Whittier 64
Exposition Park 63
Temple-Beaudry 62
Winnetka 62
Koreatown 62
Bellflower 61
Wilshire Center 59
Encino 59
North Hills 59
West Adams 58
East Hollywood 58
Granada Hills 58
Brentwood 58
Covina 57
Manhattan Beach 57
Little Armenia 56
West Covina 56
Central 55
Paramount 54
Eagle Rock 52
Tarzana 52
Hancock Park 52
Huntington Park 52
Florence-Firestone 52
Vernon Central 50
South Park 48
Sun Valley 48
Hollywood Hills 48
El Monte 47
Rancho Palos Verdes 46
Bell Gardens 46
Lakewood 46
El Sereno 46
Crestview 45
Lake Balboa 44
Valley Village 44
Highland Park 44
Wilmington 43
Athens-Westmont 42
Chatsworth 42
Westchester 42
Altadena 41
Carthay 41
Arleta 40
Alhambra 40
Mar Vista 39
Valley Glen 39
Little Bangladesh 39
Westwood 38
Monterey Park 38
West Los Angeles 38
Baldwin Hills 38
Baldwin Park 37
Harvard Park 37
Sunland 37
Palos Verdes Estates 36
Del Rey 36
Culver City 36
Watts 36
Maywood 35
Harbor Gateway 35
Cerritos 35
Vermont Vista 34
Lawndale 33
South Whittier 33
Century Palms/Cove 33
Hacienda Heights 33
Porter Ranch 33
Venice 33
Pacific Palisades 33
Wholesale District 32
Mission Hills 32
West Carson 31
Country Club Park 30
San Fernando 29
Glendora 29
Downtown 28
Hyde Park 27
University Park 27
Arcadia 27
Calabasas 26
La Canada Flintridge 26
Leimert Park 26
La Mirada 26
Century City 26
Beverly Crest 26
Cudahy 26
West Hills 26
Mid-City 26
Willowbrook 25
Harbor City 25
Historic Filipinotown 25
Harvard Heights 25
Walnut Park 25
Lomita 24
Temple City 24
Lincoln Heights 24
Crenshaw District 23
Vermont Knolls 23
Tujunga 23
Beverlywood 23
Rowland Heights 23
Diamond Bar 22
Agoura Hills 22
Azusa 22
Bel-Air 22
Studio City 22
Los Feliz 21
Green Meadows 21
La Puente 21
Lakeview Terrace 21
South Pasadena 21
Miracle Mile 21
Vermont Square 21
Malibu 20
Lennox 20
Duarte 20
South Carthay 20
West Whittier/Los Nietos 18
Victoria Park 18
San Dimas 18
Hermosa Beach 18
View Park/Windsor Hills 17
Adams-Normandie 16
Rosemead 16
Mt. Washington 16
Monrovia 15
Canyon Country 15
Walnut 15
San Gabriel 15
Ladera Heights 15
Claremont 14
Quartz Hill 14
Cloverdale/Cochran 13
Unincorporated - Covina 13
East Rancho Dominguez 12
Stevenson Ranch 12
Gramercy Place 12
Cheviot Hills 12
La Crescenta-Montrose 12
Rolling Hills Estates 12
Valinda 12
El Segundo 12
Santa Fe Springs 11
Thai Town 11
Park La Brea 11
La Verne 11
Playa Vista 11
Elysian Valley 10
Artesia 10
Athens Village 10
Atwater Village 10
Echo Park 10
Figueroa Park Square 10
Bassett 9
Reseda Ranch 9
Castaic 9
Covina (Charter Oak) 9
Rancho Park 8
Cadillac-Corning 8
San Marino 8
Lake Los Angeles 8
Rancho Dominguez 8
Marina Peninsula 8
Shadow Hills 7
San Jose Hills 7
Toluca Lake 7
Lafayette Square 7
South San Gabriel 7
Alsace 7
Northeast San Gabriel 7
Santa Monica Mountains 7
East La Mirada 6
Marina del Rey 6
West Puente Valley 6
Westlake Village 6
Reynier Village 6
Signal Hill 5
Elysian Park 5
Del Aire 5
Commerce 5
Avocado Heights 5
Jefferson Park 5
Unincorporated - Monrovia 5
View Heights 5
La Rambla 5
Acton 5