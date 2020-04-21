Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Orange County grew to 1,691 Tuesday as health officials announced 29 new cases.

Officials did not report any additional fatalities linked to the coronavirus, leaving the death toll at 33.

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported that 148 people are hospitalized, with 54 in intensive care.

According to the county, 19,483 people have been tested by the county and commercial labs.

Age breakdown of total cases:

0-17 — 30

18-24 — 128

25-34 — 274

35-44 — 242

45-64 — 662

65+ — 355

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 11

65+ — 19

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 17

Anaheim — 215

Brea — 17

Buena Park — 60

Costa Mesa — 32

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 36

Dana Point — 18

Fountain Valley — 25

Fullerton — 57

Garden Grove — 65

Huntington Beach — 148

Irvine — 118

La Habra — 35

La Palma — 12

Ladera Ranch — 10

Laguna Beach — 37

Laguna Hills — 15

Laguna Niguel — 32

Laguna Woods — 7

Lake Forest — 25

Los Alamitos — 8

Mission Viejo — 39

Newport Beach — 88

Orange — 64

Placentia — 37

Rancho Mission Viejo — 5

Rancho Santa Margarita — 14

San Clemente — 43

San Juan Capistrano — 22

Santa Ana — 174

Seal Beach — 10

Stanton — 14

Trabuco Canyon — 10

Tustin — 33

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 24

Yorba Linda — 42

Other — 5

Unknown — 67

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.