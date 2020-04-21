Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Medical personnel from St. Jude Medical Center
Medical personnel from St. Jude Medical Center stand clustered on the sidewalk as Fullerton and Brea firefighters and police join together in a show of support for healthcare workers on April 16.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
April 21, 2020
3:52 PM
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Orange County grew to 1,691 Tuesday as health officials announced 29 new cases.

Officials did not report any additional fatalities linked to the coronavirus, leaving the death toll at 33.

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported that 148 people are hospitalized, with 54 in intensive care.

According to the county, 19,483 people have been tested by the county and commercial labs.

Age breakdown of total cases:

0-17 — 30
18-24 — 128
25-34 — 274
35-44 — 242
45-64 — 662
65+ — 355

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2
35-44 — 1
45-64 — 11
65+ — 19

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 17
Anaheim — 215
Brea — 17
Buena Park — 60
Costa Mesa — 32
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 36
Dana Point — 18
Fountain Valley — 25
Fullerton — 57
Garden Grove — 65
Huntington Beach — 148
Irvine — 118
La Habra — 35
La Palma — 12
Ladera Ranch — 10
Laguna Beach — 37
Laguna Hills — 15
Laguna Niguel — 32
Laguna Woods — 7
Lake Forest — 25
Los Alamitos — 8
Mission Viejo — 39
Newport Beach — 88
Orange — 64
Placentia — 37
Rancho Mission Viejo — 5
Rancho Santa Margarita — 14
San Clemente — 43
San Juan Capistrano — 22
Santa Ana — 174
Seal Beach — 10
Stanton — 14
Trabuco Canyon — 10
Tustin — 33
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 24
Yorba Linda — 42
Other — 5
Unknown — 67

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

