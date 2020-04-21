San Diego County announces 15 new deaths from the coronavirus, the highest one-day total yet

San Diego County officials announced Tuesday that 15 more residents have died of the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day death toll yet.

The region also logged an additional 109 cases of COVID-19, the highest daily total in more than two weeks.

The county’s new case total is 2,434, which includes 87 deaths.

The latest victims were identified as six women and nine men between the ages of 43 and 92.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer, said it’s not uncommon to see a spike in deaths at the beginning of the week because some locations do not perform COVID-19 tests over the weekend.

Of the victims announced Tuesday, one died Thursday, one on Friday, six on Saturday, five on Sunday and two on Monday.

“We hope that things will level out during the course of the week,” Wooten said.

Winkley writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.