Orange County reports its highest coronavirus hospitalization count

Orange County heath officials on Wednesday confirmed 67 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,753, and one additional COVID-19 death.

The county also reported its highest number of hospitalizations, with 162 patients being treated for the virus, including 70 who are in intensive care.

Roughly 20,145 of the county’s 3.2 million residents have been tested for COVID-19. Most who have tested positive are between the ages of 45 and 64. Of the 34 people who have died, 32% were in the 45-64 age group and 59% were 65 or older.

Cases have been reported in at least 38 Orange County communities, with the largest number in Anaheim, the county’s most populous city. A total of 230 cases have been reported there.

Although coronavirus cases have risen past 37,000 statewide, Orange and other Southern California counties have begun to ease stay-at-home restrictions. On Tuesday, Orange County leaders agreed to allow public and private golf courses to reopen. Still, officials have debated whether to close beaches and trailheads ahead of a coming heat wave in order to avoid an influx of visitors.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said several counties have asked his office about modifying restrictions after imposing stricter rules beyond California’s guidelines. Newsom said such changes are allowed at the county level as long as they don’t circumvent the state’s orders.

Newsom has outlined a six-point framework for reopening when the time is right. On Wednesday, he stressed the need for increased testing but did not offer an exact timetable for when stay-at-home orders may be fully lifted.

“There is no date, in terms of our capacity to provide the kind of clarity that I know so many of you demand and deserve,” he said.

Orange County’s case count by city



Aliso Viejo – 17

Anaheim – 230 Brea – 18 Buena Park – 64 Costa Mesa – 33 Coto de Caza – 5 Cypress – 38 Dana Point – 18 Fountain Valley – 25 Fullerton – 59 Garden Grove – 69 Huntington Beach – 153 Irvine – 119 La Habra – 37 La Palma – 12 Ladera Ranch – 10 Laguna Beach – 36 Laguna Hills – 17 Laguna Niguel – 32 Laguna Woods – 8 Lake Forest – 26 Los Alamitos – 9 Mission Viejo – 39 Newport Beach – 89 Orange – 65 Placentia – 38 Rancho Mission Viejo – 5 Rancho Santa Margarita – 14 San Clemente – 43 San Juan Capistrano – 22 Santa Ana – 184 Seal Beach – 10 Stanton – 15 Trabuco Canyon – 10 Tustin – 33 Villa Park – 6 Westminster – 26 Yorba Linda – 43 Other – 5 Unknown – 71

The county’s “other” category includes unincorporated areas that have a population of less than 25,000 and less than five cases.