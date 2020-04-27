Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Two Inland Empire men accused in $4-million scam to sell N95 masks

Some health care experts recommend the use of N95 respirator masks to help protect against wildfire
Two men were charged after seeking $4 million for N95 respirators they did not have.
(Ana B. Ibarra / California Healthline)
By Alene TchekmedyianStaff Writer 
April 27, 2020
4:02 PM
Share

Two Inland Empire men were arrested after allegedly seeking more than $4 million for N95 respirators they did not have, federal authorities said.

Donald Lee Allen, 62, of Riverside and Manuel Revolorio, 37, of Rancho Cucamonga were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney’s office said. They were scheduled to appear Monday in federal court in Los Angeles.

“The defendants sought to take advantage of the urgent national need for lifesaving personal protective equipment through a fraudulent scheme designed to line their own pockets,” Richard Donoghue, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

The pair created a website misrepresenting the nature of their business and their inventory, falsely claiming to have been in the medical supply business since 2014, the U.S. attorney’s office said. They also allegedly falsely claimed that their business had contracts and agreements in place to resell millions of masks.

Advertisement

To bolster their claims, Allen and Revolorio displayed sealed and shrink-wrapped boxes at their office, saying they were filled with N95 respirators and surgical masks, according to the criminal complaint. Most of the boxes were actually empty.

The pair displayed more than 1 million masks owned by an unrelated third party to a federal agent posing as the representative of an investor.

The charges come as hospitals battling the coronavirus grapple with a nationwide shortage of protective gear and a rise of counterfeit masks on the market.

State officials are paying inflated prices for gear as they navigate a marketplace rife with fraud and price gouging in search of millions of masks for healthcare workers, inmates and government employees deemed essential.

Advertisement

“The public should be on guard against these types of schemes,” Craig Carpenito, head of the Department of Justice task force on COVID-19 hoarding and price gouging, said in a statement.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Alene Tchekmedyian
Follow Us
Alene Tchekmedyian covers the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She previously wrote about the county’s criminal courts and breaking news throughout California. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader. She grew up in Huntington Beach and graduated from UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement