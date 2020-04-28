California could begin new school year as early as July, Gov. Newsom says

The academic year could start in July or early August to prevent further learning loss that may have been worsened by school closures in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

“We recognize there’s been a learning loss because of this disruption. We’re concerned about that learning loss even into the summer,” Newsom said. “Our kids have lost a lot with this disruption...And you can either, you know, roll over and just accept that or you can do something about it. So that’s our thinking.”

Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health said re-opening child care centers is also important for parents.

“As we open up schools, as we make sure that child care is more broadly available, it also makes it more possible for parents to go back to work,” Angell said.

Advertisement

School for California’s 6.1 million student have been closed since mid-March.

It’s unclear how much students are losing because of their time out of school, researchers said. A research brief earlier this month applied summer learning loss research to the current pandemic.

“We’re kind of assuming that in the slowdown projection that the new materials are being offered but the new learning is not continuing at the rate that it should,” said Megan Kuhfeld, a research scientist at the NWEA and co-author of the brief.

“You think about the long game...this is potentially a COVID-19 generation that is going to be playing catchup for many years,” said co-author and NWEA’s executive research vice president, Beth Tarasawa.