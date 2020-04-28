Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

California could begin new school year as early as July, Gov. Newsom says

529982_ME_0424_Coronavirus_Distance_Learning_010.IK.jpg
Alana Respicio, a student’s mother, collects books at Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School in Lynwood.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Sonali KohliStaff Writer 
April 28, 2020
12:55 PM
Share

The academic year could start in July or early August to prevent further learning loss that may have been worsened by school closures in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

“We recognize there’s been a learning loss because of this disruption. We’re concerned about that learning loss even into the summer,” Newsom said. “Our kids have lost a lot with this disruption...And you can either, you know, roll over and just accept that or you can do something about it. So that’s our thinking.”

Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health said re-opening child care centers is also important for parents.

“As we open up schools, as we make sure that child care is more broadly available, it also makes it more possible for parents to go back to work,” Angell said.

Advertisement

School for California’s 6.1 million student have been closed since mid-March.

It’s unclear how much students are losing because of their time out of school, researchers said. A research brief earlier this month applied summer learning loss research to the current pandemic.

“We’re kind of assuming that in the slowdown projection that the new materials are being offered but the new learning is not continuing at the rate that it should,” said Megan Kuhfeld, a research scientist at the NWEA and co-author of the brief.

“You think about the long game...this is potentially a COVID-19 generation that is going to be playing catchup for many years,” said co-author and NWEA’s executive research vice president, Beth Tarasawa.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sonali Kohli
Follow Us
Sonali Kohli is a reporter covering education for the Los Angeles Times. A product of Southern California, she grew up in Diamond Bar and graduated from UCLA. She worked as a metro reporter for the Orange County Register and as a reporter covering education and diversity for Quartz before joining The Times in 2015.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement