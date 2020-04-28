Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Here’s the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Surfer mannequins dressed in protective gear advertise coronavirus cleaning and disinfecting services atop a van parked by Surfside Carpet & Upholstery in Huntington Beach on Monday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 28, 2020
3:14 PM
Share

Orange County reported 34 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the region’s cumulative total to 2,151 since the outbreak began.

Included in that case count are 42 deaths, three of which were confirmed as part of the Health Care Agency’s latest update.

To date, 27,737 have been tested for COVID-19 countywide, including another 1,390 tests that were reported Tuesday alone.

Overall, coronavirus infections have been confirmed in roughly 7.7% of people who have been tested, and the county’s observed mortality rate associated with COVID-19 is just under 2%.

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 37
18-24 — 189
25-34 — 353
35-44 — 326
45-54 — 415
55-64 — 377
65-74 — 229
75-84 — 139
85+ — 86

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 3
45-54 — 5
55-64 — 7
65-74 — 5
75-84 — 13
85+ — 7

Tracking coronavirus in Orange County
The latest maps and charts on the spread of COVID-19 in Orange County, including cases, deaths, closures and restrictions.

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 18
Anaheim — 291
Brea — 19
Buena Park — 73
Costa Mesa — 37
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 41
Dana Point —23
Fountain Valley — 29
Fullerton — 69
Garden Grove — 90
Huntington Beach — 198
Irvine — 127
La Habra — 45
La Palma — 14
Ladera Ranch — 12
Laguna Beach — 36
Laguna Hills — 18
Laguna Niguel — 33
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 27
Los Alamitos — 20
Midway City — 6
Mission Viejo — 42
Newport Beach — 96
Orange — 78
Placentia — 50
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 14
San Clemente — 45
San Juan Capistrano — 22
Santa Ana — 313
Seal Beach — 11
Stanton — 20
Trabuco Canyon — 10
Tustin — 36
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 36
Yorba Linda — 48
Other — 2
Unknown — 77

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
