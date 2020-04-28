Here’s the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County reported 34 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the region’s cumulative total to 2,151 since the outbreak began.

Included in that case count are 42 deaths, three of which were confirmed as part of the Health Care Agency’s latest update.

To date, 27,737 have been tested for COVID-19 countywide, including another 1,390 tests that were reported Tuesday alone.

Overall, coronavirus infections have been confirmed in roughly 7.7% of people who have been tested, and the county’s observed mortality rate associated with COVID-19 is just under 2%.

Advertisement

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 37

18-24 — 189

25-34 — 353

35-44 — 326

45-54 — 415

55-64 — 377

65-74 — 229

75-84 — 139

85+ — 86

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 3

45-54 — 5

55-64 — 7

65-74 — 5

75-84 — 13

85+ — 7

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 18

Anaheim — 291

Brea — 19

Buena Park — 73

Costa Mesa — 37

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 41

Dana Point —23

Fountain Valley — 29

Fullerton — 69

Garden Grove — 90

Huntington Beach — 198

Irvine — 127

La Habra — 45

La Palma — 14

Ladera Ranch — 12

Laguna Beach — 36

Laguna Hills — 18

Laguna Niguel — 33

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 27

Los Alamitos — 20

Midway City — 6

Mission Viejo — 42

Newport Beach — 96

Orange — 78

Placentia — 50

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 14

San Clemente — 45

San Juan Capistrano — 22

Santa Ana — 313

Seal Beach — 11

Stanton — 20

Trabuco Canyon — 10

Tustin — 36

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 36

Yorba Linda — 48

Other — 2

Unknown — 77

Advertisement

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.