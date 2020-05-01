Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County health officials on Friday announced 163 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number of cases to 2,537.
Officials also confirmed five more deaths, for a total of 50 coronavirus-related fatalities.
The Orange County Health Agency reported 181 hospitalizations — a new single-day high for the county — with 61 of those patients in intensive care. Earlier this week, the county’s single-day highest number of people hospitalized reached 178, with 74 of those patients in intensive care.
Countywide, 34,128 tests have been administered, with 2,594 reported Friday, according to the healthcare agency.
Age breakdown of cases
0-17: 50
18-24: 225
25-34: 453
35-44: 376
45-54: 475
55-64: 427
65-74: 262
75-84: 160
85+: 108
Age breakdown of deaths
25-34: 2
35-44: 3
45-54: 5
55-64: 7
65-74: 5
75-84: 18
85+: 10
Cases by community
Aliso Viejo: 18
Anaheim: 364
Brea: 20
Buena Park: 86
Costa Mesa: 40
Coto de Caza: 5
Cypress: 42
Dana Point: 22
Fountain Valley: 33
Fullerton: 89
Garden Grove: 112
Huntington Beach: 225
Irvine: 133
La Habra: 54
La Palma: 14
Ladera Ranch: 11
Laguna Beach: 37
Laguna Hills: 21
Laguna Niguel: 32
Laguna Woods: 8
Lake Forest: 30
Los Alamitos: 24
Midway City: 6
Mission Viejo: 46
Newport Beach: 98
Orange: 100
Placentia: 58
Rancho Mission Viejo: 6
Rancho Santa Margarita: 14
San Clemente: 48
San Juan Capistrano: 27
Santa Ana: 430
Seal Beach: 11
Stanton: 27
Trabuco Canyon: 12
Tustin: 44
Villa Park: 5
Westminster: 45
Yorba Linda: 51
Other: 2
Unknown: 87
Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.