Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County health officials on Friday announced 163 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number of cases to 2,537.

Officials also confirmed five more deaths, for a total of 50 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The Orange County Health Agency reported 181 hospitalizations — a new single-day high for the county — with 61 of those patients in intensive care. Earlier this week, the county’s single-day highest number of people hospitalized reached 178, with 74 of those patients in intensive care.

Countywide, 34,128 tests have been administered, with 2,594 reported Friday, according to the healthcare agency.

Age breakdown of cases

0-17: 50

18-24: 225

25-34: 453

35-44: 376

45-54: 475

55-64: 427

65-74: 262

75-84: 160

85+: 108

Age breakdown of deaths

25-34: 2

35-44: 3

45-54: 5

55-64: 7

65-74: 5

75-84: 18

85+: 10

Cases by community

Aliso Viejo: 18

Anaheim: 364

Brea: 20

Buena Park: 86

Costa Mesa: 40

Coto de Caza: 5

Cypress: 42

Dana Point: 22

Fountain Valley: 33

Fullerton: 89

Garden Grove: 112

Huntington Beach: 225

Irvine: 133

La Habra: 54

La Palma: 14

Ladera Ranch: 11

Laguna Beach: 37

Laguna Hills: 21

Laguna Niguel: 32

Laguna Woods: 8

Lake Forest: 30

Los Alamitos: 24

Midway City: 6

Mission Viejo: 46

Newport Beach: 98

Orange: 100

Placentia: 58

Rancho Mission Viejo: 6

Rancho Santa Margarita: 14

San Clemente: 48

San Juan Capistrano: 27

Santa Ana: 430

Seal Beach: 11

Stanton: 27

Trabuco Canyon: 12

Tustin: 44

Villa Park: 5

Westminster: 45

Yorba Linda: 51

Other: 2

Unknown: 87

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.