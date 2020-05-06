These businesses can open in L.A. County beginning Friday

It’s not much, but Los Angeles County announced the very first steps in easing stay-at-home rules that have slowed the spread of coronavirus.

While some counties have defied the state and reopened widely, Los Angeles County said its easing efforts are much more modest, given the region remains the epicenter of coronavirus in California with more than 1,300 deaths.

Florists, car dealers and various types of brick-and-mortar stores — including those that sell toys, music, books, clothing and sporting goods — will be allowed to be open for curbside pickup only. In-store shopping will not be permitted.

Here are details:

Nonessential business: reopening for curbside pick-up with adherence to distancing and infection-control protocols

Bookstores

Clothing stores

Florists

Music stores

Sporting goods stores

Toy stores

Car dealership showrooms (open for sales with adherence to distancing and infection control protocols)

Outdoor parks and recreational facilities are open provided all activities adhere to distancing and infection-control protocols

Golf courses (not including pro-shops or dine-in restaurants)

Trails and trailheads

Parks

These rules remain:

Wear a face covering while on trails and when running errands

Wash hands throughout the day

Stay six feet away from people who don’t live with you

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that some stay-at-home rules will be modestly eased later this week.

But he has given local officials a voice in how that occurs. Coronavirus hot spots like the Bay Area have decided to reopen slowly, arguing a faster approach could cause new outbreaks. Rural counties with fewer or no cases want to reopen more quickly.

Here is what Newsom is proposing:

Businesses that can open

Bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods retailers, clothing stores and others can reopen for pickup as early as Friday. Additional businesses could be named later this week, also with curbside pickup. Right now, only essential businesses such as grocery stores, drug stores, medical offices, gas stations and auto repair are open, with social distancing. Factories that supply those businesses would also be allowed to resume.

Businesses that can’t

Offices, shopping malls, and seated dining at restaurants are still ordered shut. Personal grooming businesses, entertainment venues, live concerts and sports are also not included in the first phase of Newsom’s reopening plan.

