Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County reported one additional coronavirus-linked fatality Thursday, bringing the region’s total death toll to 66.
Health officials also announced 96 new coronavirus infections, boosting the county’s cumulative total to 3,092. Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 271 people were residents in skilled nursing homes and 216 were inmates in the county’s jail system, county data shows.
As of the latest update, 186 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized countywide, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, and 69 of them were in intensive care.
To date, 43,351 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.
Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 63
18-24 — 289
25-34 — 564
35-44 — 463
45-54 — 567
55-64 — 511
65-74 — 308
75-84 — 199
85+ — 125
Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 3
45-54 — 5
55-64 — 9
65-74 — 12
75-84 — 19
85+ — 16
Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 20
Anaheim — 457
Brea — 22
Buena Park — 101
Costa Mesa — 46
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 46
Dana Point — 22
Fountain Valley — 39
Fullerton — 113
Garden Grove — 161
Huntington Beach — 240
Irvine — 139
La Habra — 59
La Palma — 15
Ladera Ranch — 12
Laguna Beach — 40
Laguna Hills — 24
Laguna Niguel — 33
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 33
Los Alamitos — 35
Midway City — 7
Mission Viejo — 51
Newport Beach — 104
Orange — 147
Placentia — 67
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 16
San Clemente — 52
San Juan Capistrano — 30
Santa Ana — 429
Seal Beach — 12
Stanton — 31
Trabuco Canyon — 12
Tustin — 50
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 48
Yorba Linda — 55
Other — 217
Unknown — 82
Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.