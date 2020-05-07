Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County reported one additional coronavirus-linked fatality Thursday, bringing the region’s total death toll to 66.

Health officials also announced 96 new coronavirus infections, boosting the county’s cumulative total to 3,092. Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 271 people were residents in skilled nursing homes and 216 were inmates in the county’s jail system, county data shows.

As of the latest update, 186 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized countywide, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, and 69 of them were in intensive care.

To date, 43,351 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.

Advertisement

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 63

18-24 — 289

25-34 — 564

35-44 — 463

45-54 — 567

55-64 — 511

65-74 — 308

75-84 — 199

85+ — 125

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 3

45-54 — 5

55-64 — 9

65-74 — 12

75-84 — 19

85+ — 16

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 20

Anaheim — 457

Brea — 22

Buena Park — 101

Costa Mesa — 46

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 46

Dana Point — 22

Fountain Valley — 39

Fullerton — 113

Garden Grove — 161

Huntington Beach — 240

Irvine — 139

La Habra — 59

La Palma — 15

Ladera Ranch — 12

Laguna Beach — 40

Laguna Hills — 24

Laguna Niguel — 33

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 33

Los Alamitos — 35

Midway City — 7

Mission Viejo — 51

Newport Beach — 104

Orange — 147

Placentia — 67

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 16

San Clemente — 52

San Juan Capistrano — 30

Santa Ana — 429

Seal Beach — 12

Stanton — 31

Trabuco Canyon — 12

Tustin — 50

Villa Park — 5

Westminster — 48

Yorba Linda — 55

Other — 217

Unknown — 82

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.