710 Freeway closed in Long Beach after CHP shoots and kills armed man

The northbound 710 Freeway, just south of the 405 freeway in Long Beach, has been blocked for hours after California Highway Patrol officers fatally shot a man they said was walking on the road while wielding a knife.

According to a police report, CHP units arrived about 1:30 a.m. Friday after the Long Beach Police Department reported that a man was walking along the freeway lanes while holding a large knife.

CHP officers said the man disregarded orders to drop the weapon and “charged CH personnel in an aggressive manner with the knife.” Authorities then fired on the man.

The Long Beach Fire Department rendered medical aid to the man, who was transported to Long Beach Memorial Hospital, where he died.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

The freeway will be closed for an “unknown duration,” the CHP said. Northbound 710 traffic is currently being diverted at Willow Street, while and southbound 710 traffic is being diverted to Del Amo, officials said.