Motorcyclist fatally shot by Newport Beach police, state DOJ to investigate

Police and the California Department of Justice are investigating the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist who died after a confrontation with Newport Beach police officers during a traffic stop.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway, west of Superior Avenue. In a news release, Newport Beach police said the motorcyclist became “uncooperative” before at least one officer opened fire.

He was taken to nearby Hoag Hospital, where he died. The man was later identified by the California Department of Justice and Orange County coroner’s officials confirmed that he was Geoffrey Stirling, a 45-year-old resident of Laguna Niguel.

Online court records show that Stirling had been charged with felony arson in a blaze that occurred March 21. He was scheduled to appear for arraignment on Monday.

“An active and ongoing investigation is underway. Further details will be released as they become available,’’ police said.

State Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s office on Friday announced the state DOJ’s police shooting investigation team will independently review the incident, per the terms of a state law passed after the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. California Government Code states that it applies to “an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.”

Yellow police tape hangs from a tree near where police shot and killed a motorcyclist after a traffic stop on Pacific Coast Highway, east of Superior Avenue. (Eric Licas)

A resident who declined to be identified out of privacy concerns said she had just gotten home from dinner at the Winery and was in her second-floor bedroom when she heard what sounded like gunfire.

“All of a sudden they had the helicopters go in and they had the police sirens, then there was probably five shots, bop bop bop bop bop,” she said.

She was among about seven residents who were walking their dogs or watching their children play at Channel Park, just south of the shooting site. They reported Friday having been unaware of what had taken place the night before.

Another recalled the sound of helicopters until well into the evening. “It was after the airport was supposed to be closed,” said the resident, who also declined to be named. “So I kind of knew something was up and went and locked all my doors and windows.”

No officers were injured. The Newport Beach Police Department declined to release additional information Friday afternoon, citing the need to preserve the integrity of an ongoing investigation.

A law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022 classifies body-cam recordings as public information. In the event of a fatal police shooting, that footage must be released to the public within 45 days.

Anyone who has information related to the shooting is asked to call (916) 210-2871.

