Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Surfer dies after shark attack off Santa Cruz County coast

santa cruz
The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, as seen from the wharf.
(João Canziani / For The Times)
By Matt HamiltonStaff Writer 
May 9, 2020
5:57 PM
Share

A 26-year-old man died Saturday after being attacked by a shark while surfing off the coast of Santa Cruz County, according to state parks officials.

The attack occurred about 1:30 p.m., about one mile south of Manresa State Beach, according to a statement from the state Department of Parks and Recreation. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the area is known as Sand Dollar Beach.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said it was unclear which type of shark species fatally mauled the surfer.

One mile south and north of the attack site were to remain closed for at least five days, in accordance with state parks protocol.

Advertisement

Under Santa Cruz County’s most recent public health order, beaches are closed to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but people are allowed to cross beaches to swim, kayak, surf and paddle-board. Sunbathing and “other non-exercise, passive or sedentary” activity at the beach is banned and can lead to a citation.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matt Hamilton
Follow Us
Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement