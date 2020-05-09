Surfer dies after shark attack off Santa Cruz County coast

A 26-year-old man died Saturday after being attacked by a shark while surfing off the coast of Santa Cruz County, according to state parks officials.

The attack occurred about 1:30 p.m., about one mile south of Manresa State Beach, according to a statement from the state Department of Parks and Recreation. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the area is known as Sand Dollar Beach.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said it was unclear which type of shark species fatally mauled the surfer.

One mile south and north of the attack site were to remain closed for at least five days, in accordance with state parks protocol.

Under Santa Cruz County’s most recent public health order, beaches are closed to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but people are allowed to cross beaches to swim, kayak, surf and paddle-board. Sunbathing and “other non-exercise, passive or sedentary” activity at the beach is banned and can lead to a citation.