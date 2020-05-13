L.A. City Hall corruption: Consultant agrees to plead guilty in racketeering scheme

A real estate consultant has agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering charge in the ongoing federal pay-to-play corruption probe at Los Angeles City Hall, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

George Chiang, 41, will admit to playing a lead role in a real estate scheme that included public officials and a Chinese developer under a plea agreement with prosecutors made public Wednesday. As part of the agreement, Chiang will fully cooperate in the government’s ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors said Chiang, a Granada Hills resident, was involved in a conspiracy in which an unnamed City Council member and other public officials demanded cash, stays at luxury hotels, casino chips and prostitution services.

An attorney for Chiang, Stanley Friedman, said his client regrets his conduct.

“It’s obviously very serious conduct,” he said. “He’s met with the FBI. He’s met with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He’s agreed to be called upon, to the extent that they need any additional information as part of their investigation.”

According to federal investigators, Chiang represented a company that funneled $66,000 to an associate of the city councilman while it sought approval of a massive real estate development project in downtown Los Angeles. The money came in the form of consulting fees, according to prosecutors.

Details in federal filings have repeatedly made clear that the unnamed council member is Councilman Jose Huizar. Huizar’s attorney, Vicki Podberesky, declined to comment.

The company represented by Chiang also pledged to provide $100,000 to a political action committee that was designed to benefit a relative of the council member, the filing states. In 2018, Huizar had been working to have his wife, Richelle Huizar, replace him on the council, raising money on her behalf.

The Luxe City Center Hotel, a favorite spot for L.A. politicians to hold fundraisers, is one of several L.A. businesses to come under scrutiny from the FBI. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Prosecutors said that the council member told Chiang and his business partner over breakfast at a Boyle Heights restaurant that he needed the donation to the political action committee “as soon as possible,” so that when his relative announced her candidacy, “she would have money to pour into the campaign and scare everyone else from running against her.”

Key details about the real estate project — including the square footage, number of hotel rooms and the dates on which it was approved — correspond with a proposal to redevelop the Luxe City Center Hotel on Figueroa Street across from the L.A. Live entertainment complex.

Real estate developer Shenzhen Hazens received city approval in 2017 to demolish the nine-story Luxe and replace it with skyscrapers housing a 300-room hotel and 650 units of housing. Chiang worked as a consultant on the Luxe project as its owners sought city approvals.

In their filing, federal prosecutors said others were also involved in the scheme to financially enrich the council member, including an unnamed official who previously headed the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety and worked as Mayor Eric Garcetti’s deputy mayor for economic development.

Prosecutors said the former deputy mayor involved in the scheme also created a real estate company called CCC Investment Group with Chiang.

Former Garcetti deputy mayor Raymond Chan held both those jobs at City Hall and later worked with Chiang at the CCC firm. Chan did not immediately respond to phone messages Wednesday seeking comment.

Prosecutors also alleged that the unnamed former deputy mayor involved in the scheme “used his official position as the deputy mayor to pressure subordinate city officials to take favorable official actions” on the real estate project. Chiang had agreed to provide the official a portion of his consulting fees for the project in exchange for such help, prosecutors said.

Chiang is the third person in the City Hall corruption case to agree to plead guilty over the past two months.

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander, who represented the northwest San Fernando Valley, agreed to plead guilty to scheming to falsify facts in a probe of his acceptance of envelopes of cash and other gifts.

In addition, former City Planning Commissioner Justin Jangwoo Kim has agreed to plead guilty to a single bribery charge in a case involving a downtown real estate developer and a paper bag containing $400,000.