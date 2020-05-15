L.A. Council president calls for Huizar, a focus of FBI probe, to stop attending meetings

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has called on Councilman Jose Huizar to stop attending council meetings or casting votes until there is “legal clarity” on the federal probe into corruption at City Hall, one of her aides said Friday.

Martinez chief of staff Ackley Padilla said the councilwoman made the request in a letter to Huizar. The Times requested a copy of that document, but her office did not immediately release it.

Huizar responded with a statement saying that he would “respect the council president’s wishes that I limit my participation in council while working to meet the needs of my district.”

Huizar did not explain how he would limit his participation, saying through a spokeswoman that the details were still being worked out. In his statement, Huizar said he did not want to be a “distraction” to the council’s work and intends to continue carrying out his duties to “protect the safety and economic well being of the residents of Los Angeles” during the COVID-19 crisis.

Advertisement

Huizar, who has been representing an Eastside district since 2005, has not been arrested or publicly charged with a crime. But federal prosecutors have made clear that he is the unnamed L.A. City Council member enmeshed in the pay-to-play probe, providing biographical information in their court filings that applies only to Huizar.

Another council member went further than Martinez: In a statement Friday, Councilman Bob Blumenfield said that from what he had read in federal court filings and news reports, Huizar “should no longer hold a seat on our city council.”

“My blood boils as I learn more details about this horrific tale of corruption,” Blumenfield said. “This is the absolute antithesis of what public service is all about.”

Advertisement

The push for Huizar to skip meetings or step down entirely comes after a drumbeat of revelations in the federal probe. Real estate consultant George Chiang agreed this week to plead guilty to participating in a criminal scheme in which Chinese real estate developers allegedly bribed a council member in exchange for help on a hotel-and-residential project.

In March, real estate appraiser Justin Jangwoo Kim admitted to helping arrange a $500,000 bribe intended for a council member to smooth the way for another development project. In both cases, key details in the federal filings point to Huizar, whose attorneys have repeatedly declined to comment.

Huizar had long been known to be under federal investigation — FBI agents raided his home and offices in 2018 — but the filings shed new light on the allegations involved in the case.

The councilman was stripped of many committee assignments shortly after the raids, including the powerful panel that vets real estate developments but has continued to attend council meetings, draft proposals and cast votes.

Advertisement

Monica Alcaraz, a community activist who lives in Highland Park, said Martinez should not have demanded that Huizar stop participating in council meetings, since he has not been charged or given the opportunity to tell his side of the story.

Residents in Huizar’s Eastside district need him to continue casting votes on such issues as homelessness, evictions and protections for vulnerable renters, Alcaraz said.

“To not have somebody representing our needs is not acceptable,” she added.

Gerren Kelsaw, a founder of the downtown advocacy group DTLA Strong, said it makes sense for Huizar to stop going to council meetings, considering the allegations of “brazen” misconduct in the court documents — and that he should also resign.

Advertisement

Although Huizar should have the opportunity to fight the allegations, “it’s clear that he cannot function for the downtown neighborhood in the way we need him to,” said Kelsaw, who said he was speaking for himself and not his organization.

“Are we going to have a dearth of leadership right now because he wants to hang onto the job?” Kelsaw asked.

Huizar is scheduled to step down at the end of the year due to term limits. Former State Sen. Kevin de Leon has already won the election to replace him but is not set to be sworn in until December.

The City Charter, which serves as the governing document for Los Angeles City Hall, allows a council member to be suspended if they are pending criminal trial for “violation of official duties.”

Advertisement

The council can also publicly rebuke one of its members. Under the charter, the council can pass a resolution of “censure” with respect to any council member “whose actions constitute a gross failure to meet such high standards, even if the action does not constitute a ground for removal for office under the charter.”

Asked whether Huizar should step down or take a leave of absence in light of the recent Department of Justice filings, City Atty. Mike Feuer, who is running for Los Angeles mayor, said Friday that if any council member is indicted, “the right thing to do would be to step down.”

The city attorney’s office was raided by FBI agents last summer as part of a separate investigation involving the Department of Water and Power. No one has been publicly charged in that investigation.

A failure to attend council meetings could become a legal issue. Under the charter, an elected office can become vacant when the incumbent “has ceased to discharge the duties of the office for 90 consecutive days, except when prevented by illness, injury, or other reasonable cause.”

Advertisement

Council rules also state that members shall attend regular and special meetings unless they are sick or they have been granted a leave of absence.