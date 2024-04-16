Former L.A. Councilmember Jose Huizar seeks to delay his 13-year prison term

Former Councilman Jose Huizar enters the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles for sentencing Jan. 26.

Disgraced former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar is seeking a delayed start date for his 13-year prison term, citing confidential medical information, according to recent court filings.

The 55-year-old former head of the council’s Planning and Land Use Committee was sentenced in January for his role in a sprawling federal corruption case that involved him taking cash payouts and other bribes while in office. He was ordered to surrender to federal authorities April 30.

In a federal court filing this week, Huizar requested that his surrender date be pushed to Aug. 30.

The application, filed under seal, did not publicly disclose reasons for the request. However, a separate motion to seal the application asked for secrecy because the application “contains private medical information,” Huizar’s attorney Cuahtemoc Ortega, a federal public defender, wrote in court papers.

The motions said prosecutors did not oppose the request or object to it being filed under seal. A spokesperson for the Central District of California’s U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on the request.

In addition to his 13-year sentence, Huizar was ordered in January to pay nearly $444,000 in restitution to the city of Los Angeles and nearly $39,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Prosecutors accused Huizar of monetizing his elected position through “pay to play” schemes, securing more than $1.5 million in cash bribes, gambling chips, luxury hotel stays, political contributions, prostitute services, expensive meals and other financial benefits from developers with projects in his downtown district.

Before his sentencing, Huizar apologized for his crimes in a letter to the judge, saying he had already paid a huge price: losing his reputation and his ability to provide for his family, as well as harming his children’s future and mental health.

His case capped a sweeping investigation into L.A. corruption that began in 2015 and entangled a number of City Hall figures — though U.S. District Court Judge John F. Walter called Huizar “the sole and powerful driving force” during his sentencing.

Staff writers Dakota Smith and David Zahniser contributed to this report.