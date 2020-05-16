Explosion in downtown L.A. causes fires at several buildings; mutiple firefighters injured

An explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon caused a fire that spread to several buildings and left multiple firefighters injured.

The blast occurred about 6:30 p.m. at 327 E. Boyd Street, according to LAFD. It sent flames and plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

As of 7:45 p.m., video from the scene showed several firefighters on the rooftop of an adjacent building pouring water onto the burning structure and it appeared most of the flames had been extinguished. Smoke was still pouring from one building. The storefronts of several businesses were blackened, and one LAFD fire truck was burned and covered in debris, apparently from the explosion.

It was unclear if there were any casualties, but the LAFD said on Twitter that up to 10 firefighters were “down” after the blast. Officials did not provide details on their conditions.

Major fire in Little Tokyo/downtown Los Angeles at San Pedro and Third. Dangerously close to Skid Row residents, senior and low income housing. Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks. pic.twitter.com/s4coh3xbgq — sean miura (@seanmiura) May 17, 2020

The LAFD said firefighters had arrived to reports of a one-story commercial building with smoke showing. The building is just south of Little Tokyo in an older business district of storefront shops on the eastside of downtown, near the corner of Third and San Pedro streets. The area is known for its variety of smoke shops.

Fire in downtown L.A. (Ben Welsh)

Officials said 230 firefighters are now on the scene and streets around the neighborhood have been blocked off.

“Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters,” the LAFD said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter that “My thoughts are with our brave LAFD firefighters” and that he is “Closely tracking this situation.”