4 arrested during protest over coronavirus restrictions in San Clemente

Four people were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and vandalism during a protest over coronavirus restrictions in San Clemente on Thursday morning, police said.

About 100 protesters converged near the pier at Orange County’s southernmost beach city to demand that stay-at-home rules in California be lifted and that city officials remove fencing enclosing a beach parking lot.

The fence, which was constructed to keep beachgoers from using the city lot, has stirred controversy in recent weeks with some residents and officials saying it has become a symbol of the restrictions placed on local communities by Sacramento.

Advertisement

By 11 a.m. Thursday, Orange County sheriff’s deputies had arrested four people after authorities said some tried to remove the fence themselves. Those arrested haven’t been identified.

Video from the scene showed deputies following a man as he began unscrewing bolts connecting the fencing. Deputies told him to stop; when he refused, he was taken into custody. The crowd surrounding him chanted, “Let him go, let him go.”

The San Clemente City Council on Tuesday discussed reopening beach parking lots, which would have meant the fence would be removed. But in a split vote, city leaders decided to keep the closures in place.

Advertisement

In response, Alan Hostetter, a resident who helped organize the rally, posted a message on Facebook on Wednesday evening calling for protesters to bring their signs, flags and tool kits with socket wrenches, crescent wrenches and Allen wrenches to the pier.

“Our City Council is currently paralyzed with hatred,” he wrote. “Due to this paralysis, We The People will take it from here.”

Mayor Pro Tem Laura Ferguson said the fence was erected by city staff without council approval and can be taken down without a vote.

“This could all have been avoided today if the city manager would have taken it down,” Ferguson said. “He had the power to do that, and he didn’t do it. It really lacks critical thinking. He has escalated a situation when he had every opportunity to avoid it.”

Advertisement

Councilman Gene James also questioned the need for the fence and has urged City Manager Robert Dunek to take it down.

James wrote in an email to Dunek on Thursday that the fence should be taken down before the protest, adding that the optics of the situation are terrible for the city.

“In my view there is no clear purpose for a fence that one can walk to the end and walk through,” James wrote. “Please let’s reach out and agree to bring down the fence today. We will all win.”