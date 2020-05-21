Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Orange County extends beach hours for Memorial Day weekend, reopens some parking lots

Seal Beach
Beach goers enjoy a day at Seal Beach while social distancing on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The city is now welcoming beachgoers from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
May 21, 2020
11:01 AM
Share

Coastal access in Orange County will be easier over the Memorial Day weekend, as several coastal cities expanded their beach hours and plan to open more parking lots connected to the shoreline.

Seal Beach officials this week authorized the city to move into Phase 2 and 3 of its “beach in motion” plans, which expands hours for access but continues to prohibit beachgoers from lounging on the sand. Active use such as walking, jogging, surfing or swimming is allowed and is in line with rules at other Southern California beaches.

Following a six-week closure at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Seal Beach took a more cautious approach in reopening its coastline earlier this month than other beach cities.

California
‘It’s not what this town is about’: Seal Beach’s Main Street struggles to come back
537626_la-me-california-business-reopening-quarantine-curbside_2_AJS.jpg
California
‘It’s not what this town is about’: Seal Beach’s Main Street struggles to come back
It is an “eerie” day in Seal Beach as businesses struggle to come back and crowds stay away.
Advertisement

The city submitted a multistep plan to the state in early May after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all 42 miles of the county’s coastline to stem the spread of the virus after beachgoers packed some stretches of sand during a spring heat wave.

Initially, Seal Beach allowed public access only Monday through Thursdays, opening after sunrise and closing at sunset. But the city is now welcoming beachgoers from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those new hours will be in place seven days a week, officials say.

Parking lots on 1st Street, 8th Street and 10th Street also reopened this week. However, officials closed half of the parking spaces to ensure beachgoers continue social distancing.

“We’ve been so proud of this community’s patience, dedication, and understanding as we navigate this difficult time” Seal Beach Mayor Schelly Sustarsic said in a prepared statement. “We are very excited to move into phase three and look forward to being able to enjoy our beaches more. Phase three is the next step in moving toward returning to normal.”

Advertisement

A few miles south, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach are also allowing beach access on weekends, ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. Newport is now open 6 a.m.-10 p.m., while Huntington Beach opens an hour earlier.

Laguna Beach, however, is maintaining stricter hours on Saturdays and Sundays, with their coastline closing at noon each day.

Getting to the beach is also easier, after county officials opened parking lots with reduced capacity at Salt Creek, Strands and Baby beaches in Dana Point, along with the coastal lot at Aliso Beach in South Laguna. Most cities have opened beach parking in some capacity to prevent visitors from crowding neighborhoods.

California
Officials alarmed by crowds at Malibu beaches, some local parks, warning of dangers
540130_LA-ME-LA-COUNTY-BEACHES-REOPEN_18_ALS.jpg
California
Officials alarmed by crowds at Malibu beaches, some local parks, warning of dangers
Officials alarmed by crowds at Malibu beaches, some local parks, warning of dangers
Advertisement

While Los Angeles County beaches also have reopened for active use, their parking lots remain closed. Public health officials continue to caution residents to avoid large gatherings and outdoor crowds during the Memorial Day weekend.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned residents to allow for physical distancing and refrain from packing the sand during beach outings.

“Many of our beautiful outdoor spaces are open and we can enjoy them as we practice physical distancing and wear our cloth face coverings when we’re around other people,” Ferrer said during a news conference Wednesday.

“The virus hasn’t changed. It’s still relatively easy to become infected, particularly if you’re not taking precautions.”

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement