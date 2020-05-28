Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Yolo County ditches its local shelter in place order, but state order remains

An image from a microscope shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus virus that causes COVID-19.
(National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Rocky Mountain Laboratories)
By Cindy CarcamoStaff Writer 
May 28, 2020
6:19 PM
Yolo County lifted its shelter-in-place order Thursday, but stressed that county residents must still comply with the state’s stay-at-home order.

While the local order is now rescinded, county residents must still follow the state’s order, which is still in effect and sets the guidelines for when and how businesses and activities are allowed to reopen.

At the same time, the county’s new health order mandates that all residents wear face coverings in public and adhere to social distancing.

“Businesses are also responsible for enforcing and specifying policies at their establishment for the public and staff to follow,” county officials said in a statement. “Everyone has a role to play in keeping our communities safe and healthy.”

As of Thursday, the county reported 207 COVID-19 cases with 23 deaths.

Cindy Carcamo
