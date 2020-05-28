Yolo County ditches its local shelter in place order, but state order remains

Yolo County lifted its shelter-in-place order Thursday, but stressed that county residents must still comply with the state’s stay-at-home order.

While the local order is now rescinded, county residents must still follow the state’s order, which is still in effect and sets the guidelines for when and how businesses and activities are allowed to reopen.

At the same time, the county’s new health order mandates that all residents wear face coverings in public and adhere to social distancing.

“Businesses are also responsible for enforcing and specifying policies at their establishment for the public and staff to follow,” county officials said in a statement. “Everyone has a role to play in keeping our communities safe and healthy.”

As of Thursday, the county reported 207 COVID-19 cases with 23 deaths.