California

A stunned downtown L.A. surveys damage from looting, vandalism

1/94
Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
2/94
Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
3/94
A protester yells out along 2nd and Spring streets in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
4/94
A protester throws a fire department firehose on a fire in the middle of the street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
5/94
Protesters gather around a fire in the middle of the street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020.   (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
6/94
A protester breaks a window with a bat to a business in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
7/94
A looter steals liquor bottles from Terroni restaurant on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
8/94
Protesters raise their arms at LAPD officers on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
9/94
A protester blocks an LAPD vehicle from passing along 1st Street in Downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
10/94
A protestwr trips and falls as LAPD officers approach on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
11/94
Protesters hold hands as they walk through a construction site to escape LAPD officers in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
12/94
A Starbucks is looted along Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
13/94
A looter steals extra virgin olive oil from Terroni restaurant in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
14/94
Police keep their eyes on protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020.   (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
15/94
A firework is ignited as protesters demonstrate in downtown on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
16/94
A protester raises his arms as LAPD officers approach on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
17/94
An MTA bus is vandalized in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
18/94
Protesters start a fire on Seventh Street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
19/94
Looters break into a Rite Aid store in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020.   (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times
)
20/94
Looters take liquor and beer from a Rite Aid store in downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
21/94
Looters take jewelry from a store in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
22/94
A police officer keeps an eye on protesters in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
23/94
Police move past a fire set by protesters in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
24/94
Looters look for jewelry on the floor at a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
25/94
Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
26/94
A police cruiser drives past a fire in the middle of the street in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
27/94
A protester throws a wooden pallet on a fire on Seventh Street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
28/94
Protestors are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall early Saturday morning.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
29/94
A man smashes the window of a business in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
30/94
Protesters scale a chainlink fence to escape from police in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
31/94
Police fire percussion rounds to clear protesters from Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco)
32/94
A protester remains defiant after being pushed to the ground by police on Grand Avenue in in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
33/94
Protesters are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall as they demonstrate in downtown on Saturday.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
34/94
A police officer arrests a protester.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
35/94
Police try to contain protesters in downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
36/94
Protestors are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall Saturday morning.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
37/94
Protesters are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall as they demonstrate in downtown Saturday morning.   (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
38/94
CHP officers protect themselves from protesters on the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.   (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
39/94
Protesters block the 110 Freeway downtown.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
40/94
Protesters march onto the 110 Freeway.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
41/94
Protesters are escorted off the 110 Freeway.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
42/94
A protester is escorted off the freeway.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
43/94
Protesters climb over a fence near the 110 Freeway.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
44/94
Protesters on the freeway.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
45/94
Protesters block traffic as they momentarily occupy the northbound lanes of the Harbor Freeway.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
46/94
Protesters on the Harbor Freeway.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
47/94
Police officers assume a defensive stance as a protester approaches them on the Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
48/94
A protester grimaces in pain.  ( Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
49/94
A protester stands above the northbound 110 Freeway.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
50/94
Traffic backs up after protesters block the northbound lanes of the Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
51/94
Police officers escort a protester off the northbound lanes of the Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
52/94
Los Angeles police patrol the 110 freeway after chasing protestors off Friday, May 29.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
53/94
A protester rides a skateboard on the 110 Freeway.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
54/94
Protesters on the 110 Freeway.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
55/94
Protesters packs Wilshire Blvd overlooking the 110 freeway on Friday, May 29.   (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
56/94
Police officers form a human barrier against protesters gathered near the intersection of Fifth and Olive streets in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
57/94
Police restrain a protester near the intersection of Fifth and Olive streets.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
58/94
A protester celebrates after vandalizing a police cruiser.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
59/94
Garbage lands on police officers as they confront protesters near the intersection of Fifth and Olive streets.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
60/94
An LAPD officer prepares to push protesters back.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
61/94
Protestors are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall as they demonstrate in downtown Friday night.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
62/94
Protesters face off with a large law enforcement presence in downtown Los Angeles Friday.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
63/94
Protestwrs demonstrate in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
64/94
A protester confronts LAPD officers.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
65/94
Protesters raise their hands a police block their way in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
66/94
Elyssa Wells calls out as she and others sit on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
67/94
Dozens of protestors stand off with police May 28 on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
68/94
Police speed along Third Street in downtown Los Angeles in response to a demonstration by hundreds of people.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
69/94
LAPD officers hold the line against dozens of protesters on Grand Avenue.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
70/94
Dozens of protesters, many with the Black Lives Matters-LA movement, stand off with police.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
71/94
A protester jumps in the street to block an oncoming California Highway Patrol vehicle in Los Angeles.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
72/94
A protester tosses a bottle of water on a CHP vehicle as other protesters swarm the car at a rally in front of LAPD headquarters.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
73/94
Protesters link hands May 27 across the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
74/94
Two people stand on a police vehicle during Wednesday’s Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
75/94
Harina Yacob, 26, of Los Angeles wears a mask reading, “Please, I can’t breathe,” which Floyd is heard saying in video of a police officer kneeling on his neck.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
76/94
A protester lies injured on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
77/94
People tend to the injured protester on the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
78/94
Protesters cheer as the injured demonstrator is helped to his feet by firefighters.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
79/94
Protesters link hands and raise their arms on the 101 during Wednesday’s protest.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
80/94
People stand on the side of the 101 Freeway during the Black Lives Matter protest.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
81/94
The marchers exit the freeway, but they continued to protest off Aliso Street.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
82/94
Black Lives Matter protesters march in downtown L.A.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
83/94
The killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis sparked this and other nationwide protests.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
84/94
Myche Barriere, 23, left, and Annika Sillemon, 16, carry signs at Wednesday’s protest.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
85/94
Protesters surround a California Highway Patrol cruiser in downtown Los Angeles.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
86/94
Kika Villareal, 27, left, and daughter Aubrie join Wednesday’s protesters downtown.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
87/94
Black Lives Matter protesters gather in downtown L.A.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
88/94
A protester sits at the intersection of South Hill and West 2nd streets during the L.A. protest.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
89/94
Protesters watch the demonstration at South Hill and West 2nd streets.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
90/94
A protester silently approaches an officer.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
91/94
L.A. protesters make their presence known.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
92/94
Protesters on a downtown Los Angeles street.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
93/94
Protesters cross Broadway, heading toward Hill Street.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
94/94
Jaime Carter holds a U.S. flag as a fellow protester torches it.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter
Ruben Vives
May 30, 2020
12:43 PM
UPDATED 1:29 PM
Along the stretch of shops and tiny restaurants that line Broadway, the sound of pulsating banda music had been replaced by the whirring of power saws and the staccato of hammers pounding plywood as workers hurried to batten down damaged storefronts.

On a normal Saturday the street would be bustling with customers, most chattering away in Spanish.

But this was not a normal Saturday, with a global pandemic and a riot conspiring to keep people away, leaving the streets — and stores — empty. “It’s not because of this,” said a man guarding the door to the Fallas Paredes clothing store at 5th Street and Broadway, pulling on his face mask to show he was speaking of COVID-19.

“It’s because of last night.”

Two women standing on either side nodded in agreement.

On Saturday morning, merchants, workers and residents of downtown surveyed the damage after a night and morning of looting and vandalism in the city center.

Numerous businesses were damaged by the unrest, which lasted hours in the heart of downtown’s loft district and Broadway corridor.

More than 500 people were arrested. The LAPD spent much of Friday night and Saturday morning trying to clear the streets as people smashed windows, stole items from stores, clashed with police and set items, including at least two LAPD vehicles, on fire.

The protesters demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis are part of a movement that has raged across the country in recent days, turning violent in various cities. In downtown, the situation deteriorated into vandalism and looting later Friday evening.

One local business owner, Pedro Mojarro, stood outside his burger restaurant to protect it. Mojarro, 32, said he supported the demonstrators but was upset that they were targeting businesses like his.

“We’re with you — I’m not against you. If you need to protest, go do it in front of the police station. Be angry at them,” Mojarro said, adding: “I’m just a business owner trying to survive.”

On Saturday morning, two men shifted through a sacked Verizon store looking for a way to turn off the alarm, which has been blaring for more than 12 hours.

They got a call from the owner at 8:30 a.m. to go board up the shop.

When they arrived 75 minutes later two of the looters were still inside. But none of the merchandise was. “They were prepared,” the contractor said over the sound of the alarm.

The looters had crowbars, he said, which they used unsuccessfully on the safe in the back. They also ripped fixtures off the walls.

A Japanese restaurant next door had one plate-glass panel smashed and its cabinets were ransacked but little was taken.

“It’s a restaurant,” said Pedro Perez. “What are you going to take?”

Perez, founder of PRC Restoration, was called out to board up a FedEx store. When he finished with that, he and his six-person crew began calling the owners of nearby businesses offering help. Some didn’t answer, others weren’t aware their properties had been hit.

A couple of hundred yards from Pershing Square, two women swept up broken glass that covered the floor of their Subway dining room. They had shown up expecting to make sandwiches but now were unsure if they would open.

People carrying brooms and plywood outnumbered people walking dogs around the city center. And some of the dogs that were out were outfitted with tiny booties on all four paws to protect against the broken glass that dotted most sidewalks.

Near the corner of 5th and Spring streets an LAPD sergeant, his face set on scowl, and his partner stood in the doorway of a damaged wine bar. Two doors away a baby-faced and frightened guard wearing a camouflaged helmet and ill-fitting camouflage vest over his security guard uniform stood in front of another damaged business.

The night before Jessie Jenie had been a block south, near a Starbucks at the corner of 6th and Spring streets ordering ice cream, when crowds swarmed through the area, breaking every window in the coffee shop. One looter emerged with a single carton of milk, drinking it as he walked away, Jenie said.

“That’s when I was like, ‘Time to go home,’” said Jenie, who lives nearby.

Saturday morning she woke her boyfriend early.

“She said, ‘We’re going to go clean up the neighborhood,’ ” Miko Garcia said. “And I listened to her.”

Garcia, clutching a brush broom, then smiled and followed Jenie across the street in search of something to clean up. They didn’t have to search long.

Kevin Baxter
Kevin Baxter covers soccer for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 23 years.
Ruben Vives
Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.  
