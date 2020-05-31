Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Looters hit Santa Monica Place mall, even as protesters march peacefully

Police block off Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on Sunday.
Police block off Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on Sunday.
(Alejandra Reyes-Velarde / Los Angeles Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Kim ChristensenMelissa Etehad
May 31, 2020
2:20 PM
UPDATED 2:25 PM
Share

Hundreds of protesters converged on Santa Monica on Sunday to continue demonstrations expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police, while some looters targeted stores in the area.

The demonstrators walked from the Santa Monica Pier north along Ocean Avenue, carrying signs and chanting. They then moved downtown before going to the police department. The march was peaceful, officials said.

“A peaceful protest is underway along Ocean Avenue between Montana and Colorado,” the city said in a statement issued at 1:15 p.m. “The Santa Monica Police Department is on site and has a presence throughout the community.”

Floyd was an unarmed black Minneapolis man who died in custody after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes despite Floyd’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Advertisement

Amid the demonstration, however, several stores were looted in the downtown area.

Video showed dozens of people breaking into the Santa Monica Place shopping mall and emerging with armloads of clothing. The mall entrance was blocked off by a gate barrier, but looters got through.

The looting appears to have been separate from the march, which moved around Ocean Avenue and massed in front of the pier. In one case, someone broke the window of a pharamacy before walking away.

By 2 p.m., police had arrived at the mall. The nearby Third Street Promenade was cordoned off by police.

Advertisement

Santa Monica also extended its curfew, from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Follow Us
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.
Kim Christensen
Follow Us
Kim Christensen is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2005.
Melissa Etehad
Follow Us
Reporter Melissa Etehad is an Iranian American who enjoys writing about national and international issues. She received her master’s in journalism from Columbia University and a bachelor’s in international affairs from UC San Diego and has reported from the Middle East and Europe. She previously worked at Al Jazeera English and the Washington Post’s foreign desk, where she covered the intersections of politics, religion and gender. She’s a native Farsi speaker. On her free time, you can probably find Etehad petting dogs and reading the news.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement