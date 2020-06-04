Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
After tow truck driver runs red light, LAPD crash sends 4 to hospital, including 2 officers

By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
June 4, 2020
7:51 AM
Four people, including two Los Angeles police officers, were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles on Wednesday night, police said.

Two officers were heading in a marked SUV to assist on a call when a tow truck ran a red light in front of them at Main Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m., said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The cruiser struck the side of the tow truck and pushed the vehicle into two other cars on the other side of the intersection, Cervantes said.

The officer driving the patrol SUV remained in critical condition Thursday morning. The officer who was sitting in the passenger seat was in stable condition, Cervantes said. The officers’ names have not been released.

The tow truck driver and the driver of one of the other vehicles were also taken to hospitals for treatment. Their condition was not immediately available.

