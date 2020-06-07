L.A. archbishop presides at first in-person Mass at downtown cathedral since the shutdown

Archbishop José H. Gomez on Sunday celebrated the first in-person Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels since public services were suspended on March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10 a.m. Mass at the downtown L.A. cathedral was limited to 100 people. Face masks and social distancing were required for all those at the cathedral.

Those who were older than 65, suffered from any underlying health health conditions or were experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, had been encouraged to watch a livestream of the Mass on Facebook.

The cathedral was scheduled to be cleaned and sanitized immediately following the Mass at 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Archdiocese.

Beginning Monday, Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. in English on weekdays with no more than 100 faithful in attendance. The service will continue to be broadcast on television for those unable to attend in person: on KCOP-TV Channel 13 in English on Sundays at 10 a.m. and on UniMas 46 in Spanish Monday through Friday and Sunday.

The cathedral will also continue to livestream Masses on Facebook.