Sepulveda Fire: Brush fire erupts off 405 Freeway in Bel Air

A brush fire broke out early Wednesday on the hillsides of Bel-Air in the Sepulveda Pass off the 405 Freeway.

The blaze was reported around 12:15 a.m. near Getty Center Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard, said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. It had burned about 30 acres amid hot conditions but minimal winds. Officials said it had the potential to burn more than 40 acres.

The fire appeared to have spread into the hills east of the 405 Freeway, and more than 175 firefighters had responded to the scene.

No homes were currently threatened, and no evacuations were ordered, according LAFD spokesman Erik Scott. But the LAFD was warning residents around Bel Air Crest Estates, Moraga Drive and Casiano Road.

Hand crews were fighting the fire on the ground, assisted by water-dropping helicopters, Scott said.

Humphrey said there was no estimate of the size of the fire, and it’s unclear if any structures were threatened.

Images posted on social media showed bands of fire scorching the brush along the freeway.

In 2019, a tree branch that landed in power lines during strong winds sparked the Getty Fire, a brush fire that eventually burned more than 740 acres, according to the LAFD. The fire destroyed 10 homes and damaged another 15 residences.

Firefighters were staging on Sepulveda Boulevard.

