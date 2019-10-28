Full coverage: Getty fire off 405 Freeway threatens homes

Read our full coverage of the Getty fire.
There are 5 stories.
-
A growing brush fire is burning along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center, prompting mandatory evacuation orders in areas west of the freeway.
-
A brush fire burning near the Getty Center forced evacuation orders in areas west of the 405 Freeway and closed some lanes.
-
All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass are closed. As alternative routes, consider Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Beverly Glen Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.
-
Students at the Brentwood university campus described a harrowing evacuation process in the early morning hours as the Getty fire exploded nearby.
-