Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Full coverage: Getty fire off 405 Freeway threatens homes

APphoto_California Wildfires Blackout
Firefighters try to save a home on Tigertail Road during the Getty fire on Monday.
(Christian Monterrosa / Associated Press)
Oct. 28, 2019
7:14 AM
Share
Read our full coverage of the Getty fire.
There are 5 stories.
Advertisement