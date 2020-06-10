Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
LAPD officer violated department policy when he fatally shot a mentally disabled man at Costco

Russell French, left, Paola French and son, Kenneth. Kenneth was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer at a Corona Costco in 2019.
By Cindy ChangStaff Writer 
June 10, 2020
3:33 PM
A Los Angeles police officer violated department policy when he fatally shot a mentally disabled man and wounded the man’s parents while shopping at a Costco, the Police Commission ruled Wednesday.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore also found the off-duty shooting out of policy and will now decide what discipline the officer, Salvador Sanchez, will face.

In a statement, Moore expressed “profound regret” to the family of the victim, Kenneth French.

“The decisions and actions of this officer cannot be justified and are inconsistent with the Department’s core values, training and expectations of every member of this organization,” Moore said.

In a 30-page report, Moore provided more details of the events at the Costco in Corona on June 14, 2019.

Sanchez, who was getting food samples while holding his young son, was slapped on the cheek by French, 32, in an unprovoked attack, the report said.

Sanchez told investigators that he thought French had a gun and had shot him, but there were inconsistencies in his account, according to the report.

After French fell to the ground, Sanchez continued shooting — 10 rounds in all, also hitting French’s parents, both of whom required surgery.

French was unarmed and Sanchez was struck only by French’s hand, the report said.

After presenting the case to a grand jury, Riverside County prosecutors declined to charge Sanchez. The LAPD has stripped him of his police powers and assigned him to home.

Cindy Chang

Cindy Chang covers the Los Angeles Police Department. She came to The Times in 2012, first covering immigration and ethnic communities before moving to the L.A. County sheriff’s beat. Previously, she was at the New Orleans Times-Picayune, where she was the lead writer for a series on Louisiana prisons that won several national awards. A graduate of Yale University and NYU School of Law, she began her journalism career at the Pasadena Star-News.

