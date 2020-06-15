School police use of pepper spray on students should end, L.A. superintendent says

Los Angeles School police should be banned from using pepper spray and carotid holds, L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner said Monday.

“I will be recommending to the board to eliminate the use of pepper spray and the policy allowing carotid holds before students return to schools in August,” he said. Carotid holds are also known as a sleeper hold or a blood choke. Since George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis, law enforcement agencies across the country have banned them.

The school police funding will be examined during budget discussions, and a task force that includes community members and L.A. Unified staff will query families and school employees to come up with “concrete recommendations” about what changes may be needed in the school police department, Beutner said.

He did not say who was in the committee or when they would present their findings, beyond “as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

Beutner’s statement comes after more than a decade of teen activism to disband the school police force, recent calls from advocacy groups to end pepper spray use, and a leadership vote from the teachers union to eliminate the police department.

L.A. School police used pepper spray on at least five students during the 2018 calendar year, seven in 2019 and one thus far in 2020, L.A. Unified spokeswoman Shannon Haber said Sunday.

The district did not release the names of the school or schools where the incidents took place or the number of instances in which police used pepper spray, except for Hollywood High School in March. School officials are looking through police reports for potential additional incidents, Haber said.

Multiple advocates said they believe that number is an undercount. Initially L.A. Unified officials told The Times there were no uses of pepper spray in 2020, but revised their number once asked specifically about the March 2 incident at Hollywood High.

