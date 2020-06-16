Activists, students, parents rally for end to L.A. school police

Hundreds of students, parents and community members gathered in front of a downtown L.A. high school Tuesday, calling for the elimination of the Los Angeles School Police Department, a force of about 470 officers and civilians.

The rally and march began at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex, just west of downtown, and ended at the nearby school district headquarters during an L.A. Board of Education meeting. But the future of school policing was not on the posted agenda of the closed-door session.

L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner said Monday he would propose banning the use of pepper spray and carotid holds — better known as chokeholds — by school police. Although the Board of Education will pass a budget this month, no senior official has proposed defunding the school police for the coming school year.

Those marching said they wanted to redirect school police funding — which amounts to $70 million annually — to mental health services and restorative justice programs, as well as additional positions for college counselors and nurses, among other services that would benefit Black students.

Thandiwe Abdullah, 16, a recent graduate of the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies, told the hundreds who filled the block along 3rd Street: “I hated my school,” which was why she’d chosen to graduate early.

She criticized the administration for assigning a white instructor to teach ethnic studies and because she had to deal with school police officers rather than a psychiatric social worker when she needed help.

“We have never been silent about what we wanted,” she said. “We know what we want. We know what we need,” including more investment in Black- and brown-centered curriculum, Thandiwe said.

School, she said, “feels like a place that criminalizes us, and it’s not only LASPD. ... It’s also through curriculum, it’s also the teachers. ... Since middle school I’ve only had two black teachers who taught me.”

Channing Martinez, an organizer with the Labor Community Strategy Center, spoke about the years-long effort by activists to end policing at schools, including working to stop suspensions based on willful defiance and the ticketing of tardy students on their way to school. Activists also successfully pressured the school system to return grenade launchers and other weapons provided by the federal government.

Each of those wins represents a thread of racism extracted from a large fabric of oppression in Los Angeles Unified, Martinez said. “Might as well just burn the fabric,” he said.

Karla Payes Arnold, a psychiatric social worker at Contreras, said she’d had good experiences with some school police, “but it’s a systemic issue.”

Adults on campus need to do “preventive work and not reactive work,” Payes Arnold said. “We deserve what other communities have. Let’s make that our reality. Let’s make that our normal.”

For 19-year-old Brianna Parnell, who graduated last year from Gardena High School, the protest marked an emotional moment. The Sacramento State student told those assembled that, when she was 7 years old, police killed her father as well as her 18-year-old cousin. Demonstrators chanted each of their names in response.

At school, she said, she saw Black students targeted for minor offenses like talking back.

“Do you think the dean believed the black girl with the box braids and the pink backpack or the terrified teacher” with too many students in her classroom? Parnell asked.

After more than an hour at the rally, demonstrators marched to district headquarters chanting, “Hey, LAUSD, defund the police” and “Students, not suspects.”

Those in attendance included Cecily Myart-Cruz, president-elect of United Teachers Los Angeles, which represents the district’s teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors.

Myart-Cruz, also a member of Black Lives Matter L.A., stood on the steps of school district headquarters. “Let our imaginations fly in police-free zones,” she said, “where our students do more than survive, they thrive.”

L.A. school police used pepper spray on at least five students during the 2018 calendar year, seven in 2019 and one thus far in 2020, a district spokeswoman said. Activists say these figures are an undercount. It’s not clear if or when a school police officer has used a chokehold on a student.

The carotid hold, also known as a sleeper hold or a blood choke, can lead to serious injury or even death and have been banned by many law enforcement agencies across the country since George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Supt. Beutner’s comments on changing police policy, broadcast on Monday during a pre-recorded briefing, came after more than a decade of teen activism to disband the school police force, recent calls from advocacy groups to end pepper spray use, and a vote from the leadership of the teachers union last week to eliminate school police.

“I will be recommending to the board to eliminate the use of pepper spray and the policy allowing carotid holds before students return to schools in August,” he said.

The annual funding for school police will be examined during budget discussions, and a task force that includes community members and L.A. Unified staff will query families and school employees to come up with “concrete recommendations,” Beutner said.

L.A.-based groups including Students Deserve, the Students not Suspects Coalition, the parent organizing group CADRE, Youth Justice Coalition, InnerCity Struggle and others have long pushed to reduce police presence in schools. In Oakland Unified, the Black Organizing Project succeeded after a decade of advocacy in getting a resolution before the school district to eliminate the school Police Department. The board is scheduled to vote later this month.

L.A. school board members are likely to discuss issues around school police use of force and the school police budget at a meeting later this month.

In the public comment portion of Tuesday’s board meeting, three parent activists spoke in support of school police.

“The system isn’t perfect and needs to be changed, but leaving campus exposed without an officer” would be the wrong course of action, said Ofelia Sofia Ryan, a member of the group Padres Unidos.

Having to rely on city police would be worse, she added: “School police is a better option because you can decide what training they need and what protocol to follow in working with students.”

Maria Parra said she had seen campus police work as mentors to students, helping them turn their lives around and become successful.