Huntington Harbour closed for swimming after sewage spill

The bay water area of Huntington Harbour has been closed for swimming and other activities following a sewage spill, according to health officials.

The Orange County Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Division announced the closure Monday night and said it will remain in effect until the water quality returns to an acceptable standard.

Officials did not say how large the spill was or where it originated. They said it was the result of a cracked force main.

For more information on beach advisories or closures, call (714) 433-6400 or visit OCBeachInfo.com.