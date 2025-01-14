Long stretch of Laguna Beach closed after 465,000-gallon sewage spill

The waters off a stretch of the Laguna Beach coastline are closed to swimming, surfing and diving.

The coastal waters off Laguna Beach between Treasure Island and Table Rock at Aliso Beach have been closed due to a sewage spill, Orange County health authorities confirmed Tuesday evening.

Roughly 465,000 gallons of sewage spilled due to a break in a main sewer line near Laguna Niguel Regional Park, the Orange County Health Care Agency and the Environmental Health Services said. An undetermined portion of that sewage seeped into nearby beaches.

Although the sewer line breach has since been patched, area beaches remained closed to activities that include swimming, surfing and diving. The waters will remain closed until conditions improve, according to Orange County officials.

“I urge OC residents, visitors, and tourists to heed public health experts’ warnings and avoid the closed beaches in Laguna while the @ochealth tests water quality,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley posted on X.

The spill is the second to hit the county in as many months .

In December, the coastal area around Salt Creek in Dana Point was closed after 3,375 gallons of sewage spilled into the sea.

Then, too, a sewage line break was the culprit.