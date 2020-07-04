Kanye West tweets that he’s running for president

Rapper and sometime Trump supporter Kanye West announced via Twitter on Saturday that he is running for president.

The 43-year-old musician included a hashtag, #2020VISION, presumably meaning he intends to run this year.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Not long after West posted the Tweet, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded, “You have my full support.”

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether West has filed any of the necessary paperwork to formally join the race between incumbent Donald Trump — for whom West has expressed admiration — and Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. West and his wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House.

Within about an hour, West’s message had been retweeted more than 100,000 times and had sparked debate about his motives, including speculation among some of his 29 million followers that the move, if serious, might be part of an effort to draw Black supporters away from Biden to help Trump.

West’s message offered inspiration, not specifics.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States.”

