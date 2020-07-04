Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Kanye West tweets that he’s running for president

Kanye West during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
Kanye West accepts the video vanguard award onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
(Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 / FilmMagic)
By Jack DolanStaff Writer 
July 4, 2020
8:03 PM
Rapper and sometime Trump supporter Kanye West announced via Twitter on Saturday that he is running for president.

The 43-year-old musician included a hashtag, #2020VISION, presumably meaning he intends to run this year.

Not long after West posted the Tweet, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded, “You have my full support.”

It’s unclear whether West has filed any of the necessary paperwork to formally join the race between incumbent Donald Trump — for whom West has expressed admiration — and Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. West and his wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House.

Within about an hour, West’s message had been retweeted more than 100,000 times and had sparked debate about his motives, including speculation among some of his 29 million followers that the move, if serious, might be part of an effort to draw Black supporters away from Biden to help Trump.

West’s message offered inspiration, not specifics.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States.”

Jack Dolan

Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of several national investigative reporting awards, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for a series revealing the doctors with the worst disciplinary histories in the country, using records the federal government sought to keep secret. He began his newspaper career at the Hartford Courant in Connecticut, where he grew up, and worked at the Miami Herald before coming to The Times.

