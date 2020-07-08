California legislators delay return to Capitol due to coronavirus outbreak

The California Senate on Wednesday joined the Assembly in deciding not to return from its summer recess next week, citing the continued spread of the coronavirus, which has now infected several staffers and members in the Legislature.

No new return date was given in the notice sent to lawmakers Wednesday by Erika Contreras, the secretary of the Senate.

“After careful consideration of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Capitol community and throughout the state, the Senate has made the decision not to return to session next week, July 13-19,” Contreras wrote. “We will continue to monitor the public health situation, and I will notify you as soon it is determined an appropriate time to return to session.”

The decision comes as the number of coronavirus cases in California has surged in recent weeks, with hospitalizations up 44% in the last two weeks.

Advertisement

Six employees of the state Assembly, including Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina Del Rey), have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the lower house deciding to delay its resumption of legislative meetings indefinitely. It is the second time since the pandemic began that legislators have called a break due to concerns over the virus.

“The Assembly will remain in recess until further notice,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D- Lakewood). “We have taken this decision, as we did in March, to protect members, staff and the public from exposure, and it comes in light of recent news of positive coronavirus tests in the Capitol.”

Rendon told legislators that his office is developing a schedule that will allow pending bills to be heard but minimize the number of days that lawmakers are in the Capitol building, which is undergoing a deep cleaning.

The decision to delay returning to session tightens the window for the state Legislature to act on hundreds of pieces of legislation before an Aug. 31 deadline.

Advertisement

One Senate staffer tested positive last month, while two employees who work in district offices have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The letter from Contreras states that all Senate employees are expected to continue working remotely, while just one staff member may go into each legislator’s district office to perform “essential functions.”

“As has been our practice since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Capitol and [district office] phones should be transferred to cell phones and answered during regular work hours, to continue providing resources, assistance and service to constituents,” the Senate secretary advised.

She said overnight travel will not be approved “except under compelling and unique circumstances” approved by the secretary of the Senate.