Death of Robert Fuller, who was found hanging from tree, ruled a suicide by Sheriff’s Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators have concluded that Robert Fuller, whose body was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last month, died by suicide, saying a thorough investigation found no signs of foul play and showed the 24-year-old had previously expressed suicidal behavior.

Fuller died one week after another Black man, 38-year-old Malcolm Harsch, was discovered hanging from a tree in Victorville. Though Fuller’s death was initially listed as suicide, questions and demands for an investigation into his death emerged amid Black Lives Matter demonstrations following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Following Fuller’s death, residents in the Antelope Valley described racial incidents and raised concerns over whether Fuller was lynched.

“This is really crazy to all of us,” Fuller’s sister Diamond Alexander said. “We want to find out the truth of what really happened. Everything that they’ve been telling us has not been right.

Advertisement

Fuller’s family and civic leaders insisted that the death be investigated as a homicide and demanded an independent probe and autopsy, something the city of Palmdale also requested.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva complied, and on Thursday, Commander Chris Marks laid out his detectives’ findings, culled from medical records and interviews with family and social workers.

Fuller, Marks said, had a documented history of mental illness and self harm, having been admitted to hospitals in California, Arizona and Nevada after expressing a desire to – and on at least one occasion attempting – suicide

Harsch died from an apparent suicide, according to his family following police discovery of video evidence. Detectives had obtained surveillance footage from a nearby vacant building. The video confirmed the absence of foul play, authorities said.

Advertisement

Fuller’s body was found by a passerby hanging from a thin tree outside Palmdale City Hall at 3:39 a.m. on June 10. The tree stands at the edge of a 2-acre courtyard known as Poncitlán Square. The weekend after Fuller’s death, thousands gathered there to memorialize the man who had died days before.

This story will be updated.