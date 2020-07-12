Investigators continue probe of fire that heavily damaged historic San Gabriel Mission

Investigators on Sunday were continuing to search for a cause of a fire that erupted at the San Gabriel Mission, destroying the roof and much of the interior of the 215-year-old church building.

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez planned to say Mass in the mission’s chapel at 11 a.m., as the L.A. Archdiocese launched a fundraising effort to restore the damaged church.

“Mission San Gabriel is the historic cornerstone and the spiritual heart of Los Angeles and the Catholic community here,” Gomez wrote in a letter to parishioners.

The church had been closed because of the coronavirus outbreak since March but was slated to reopen this Saturday. During the closure, the mission refurbished the pews and walls, both of which were severely damaged by the fire. More renovations were planned leading up to the mission’s 250th anniversary next year.

Advertisement

Still, church officials took some solace in the fact that the mission had removed historic paintings and artifacts from the sanctuary ahead of the renovations, sparing them from damage. The church’s altar and the wooden statues attached to it also remained intact.

“It’s a resilient old building and we are a resilient mission community,” Terri Huerta, director of development and communications for the mission, said Saturday.

The fire, which broke out at 4:24 a.m. Saturday and burned for nearly two and a half hours, came amid rising anger over California missions and other colonial monuments that for many serve as painful reminders of the nation’s racist history.

Investigators, including a regional arson task force and a representative from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were looking into whether the fire was intentionally set, officials said.

Advertisement

By Sunday morning, the team had finished combing through the scene and moved to a phase of the probe where each investigator develops a hypothesis, which they then try to prove or disprove, said Capt. Antonio Negrete, public information officer for the San Gabriel Fire Department.

As part of the investigation, they were also reviewing video from a security camera that was pointed at an area where a statue of Franciscan Father Junípero Serra was until last week, when the mission moved it out of public view after other statues of Serra were toppled elsewhere. That’s also the area where firefighters first saw flames, though it’s not yet clear if the fire actually started there, Negrete said. Officials were also canvassing the area for additional video, he said.

“They’ll be going through all that and hopefully in about a week or sooner they’ll have something concrete,” Negrete said.

The San Gabriel Mission has a complicated legacy. Founded by Serra in 1771, it is considered by historians to be the most important base of operations for the Spanish conquest of California. Ten years later, a group of the mission’s residents departed and established the city of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

San Gabriel was the fourth of 21 missions established in California, and one of the grandest. But it was built on the backs of the Tongva and other indigenous people, whom the friars forced into labor and coerced into converting to Catholicism and assimilating to their culture. Thousands of unnamed dead are buried on the mission’s grounds, historians say.

Serra was the architect of the mission system, and statues of his likeness have been targets of vandalism in recent years by activists who point to how the system enslaved and killed off Native Californians. Those protests grew in the wake of the recent death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, which ignited a nationwide reckoning over racial justice.

Still, the San Gabriel Mission is also considered sacred ground for the Catholic faithful and has been the site of countless baptisms, weddings and funerals, with some families reporting connections that date back generations.

“For all of us parishioners, it’s our gathering place, it’s the center of our spiritual lives,” said Julie Sanchez Brehov, who has been attending the church all 27 years of her life and was married there in November.

Advertisement

She recognizes, though, that it has a history of harm.

“When I think of the mission, in my personal experience, it’s my gathering place and it’s a place where people are welcome, and we do try to live the way that Christ taught,” she said. “But I do understand … that people in the history of the church have acted unjustly, and that’s something that can be very difficult to reconcile.”

Times staff writer Sonali Kohli contributed to this report.