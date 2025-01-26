Love letters from Angelenos after the fires

So many of us are not from here. We came here — younger — as artists, dreamers to join the Hollywood archetypal cast of hucksters, agents, actors, writers. Very few of us made it in the way we dreamed of. We became moms and dads. We changed careers or managed lesser ones. We paid bills and bought insurance and, if we were lucky, homes, and we ended up living larger, different, smaller, richer and poorer lives than we could have ever imagined.

We all grew up here, didn’t we? And we made of it what we could. It became, for all its luster, an ordinary place. A super special ordinary place. The word we use for that is “home.” This is the heartbreak: What has happened to my home?

The grief of that question is floating over us, immense and varying in scale from those who have lost their physical homes, to those who are unmoored in the homes of friends or at the hotels that will take your dogs (how did we all end up with so many dogs?), and those who still sit tight wondering when the flames will creep toward them. And then the rest of us, everyone under the smoke and ash.

I have always thought I’d be the first out of town in a crisis like this, but here I am, glued to local news, to the new app we all have, sending texts, receiving texts — should we go, should we stay.

Leaving is not only a short-term question.

Some of the leavers might leave with a smug realism about their willingness to face the facts that the rest of us won’t: that this will only get worse. That our climate has changed. Our industry has changed. The jobs that paid for groceries and preschool and health insurance and summer camp are going, probably gone. They aren’t wrong.

Advertisement

Do we go? Do we “go back”? Back to where our own childhoods played out? Our kids, though, they don’t know those places. I think of walking down my beloved hometown Chicago’s streets, and even in that daydream I am afraid I would be a stranger there.

I came to L.A. for the work, but I was 28. I didn’t realize what I was actually coming for. I was coming to make this my home. Here is my grocery store, my gym; here are my people, my restaurants. Here is my family. Here are my dogs (so many!). Here is the way that light glittered through the trees of these beautiful canyons.

Here is the “affluent” Pacific Palisades; here is the “eclectic” Altadena: Here are people who lived here and loved it and hated it and wanted to be movie stars, maybe, and ended up as teachers and real estate agents and therapists … and movie stars. Whatever it became it became. And we don’t know what it will become. But I know I love it very much. And I can’t say goodbye just yet.

Sarah Haskins is a screenwriter who lives in the San Fernando Valley.