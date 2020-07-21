Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Customs officers find meth hidden in shipment of green onions

Border officers seized $1.4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a shipment of green onions.
Border officers on July 19 seized $1.4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a shipment of green onions at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By David Hernandez
July 21, 2020
9:47 AM
Share
OTAY MESA — 

Customs officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry found $1.4 million worth of methamphetamine stashed in a shipment of green onions over the weekend, authorities said.

The 614 pounds of meth were found Sunday after the driver of a big rig told Customs and Border Protection officers that the cargo was “mint leaves and other spices,” officials said in a news release.

Officers scanned the truck and trailer using an imaging system, which identified what officials described as anomalies in the cargo. During a second screening, a drug-sniffing dog reacted to the boxes.

When officers opened the boxes, they found the meth in 40 bundles hidden among the green onions.

Advertisement

Officers seized the meth and turned over the driver, a 31-year-old Mexican citizen, to Homeland Security Investigations.

Hernandez writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California
David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement