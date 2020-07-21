Customs officers find meth hidden in shipment of green onions

Customs officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry found $1.4 million worth of methamphetamine stashed in a shipment of green onions over the weekend, authorities said.

The 614 pounds of meth were found Sunday after the driver of a big rig told Customs and Border Protection officers that the cargo was “mint leaves and other spices,” officials said in a news release.

Officers scanned the truck and trailer using an imaging system, which identified what officials described as anomalies in the cargo. During a second screening, a drug-sniffing dog reacted to the boxes.

When officers opened the boxes, they found the meth in 40 bundles hidden among the green onions.

Officers seized the meth and turned over the driver, a 31-year-old Mexican citizen, to Homeland Security Investigations.

Hernandez writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.