Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

8th death row inmate dies at San Quentin as COVID-19 surge continues in prison

Razor wire encircles the exercise yard at San Quentin.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
July 22, 2020
11:53 AM
Share

Another inmate at San Quentin has died from what is believed to be complications from COVID-19, bringing the death toll at California’s oldest prison to 13.

John M. Beames, 67, was pronounced dead Tuesday at an outside hospital, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The cause of death will be determined by a coroner.

Beames had been on death row since 1995 after being convicted of first-degree murder in Tulare County for fatally beating his girlfriend’s 15-month-old daughter the year before. The child had previously suffered a broken leg, broken ribs, burns and bruising, and evidence at trial showed she had been hung by her neck.

There are currently 717 people on California’s death row. Beames was the eighth death row prisoner believed to have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Advertisement

His death follows that of inmate Troy A. Ashmus, who also was believed to have died from complications related to COVID-19. Ashmus had been on death row since 1986.

Inmates talk of COVID fear and helplessness after transfers bring ‘the beast’ to San Quentin

Schaben, Allen J.   CHINO: AUG. 10, 2009: As viewed through the afternoon heat waves, a corrections officer looks out from a tower over barbed wire fences and transport busses at the California Institution For Men State Prison in Chino. California prisons remain on lockdown after Saturday's riot in Chino. On Aug. 8 a violent riot broke out at the California Institution of Men in the West reception facility. About 200 inmates were injured and 30 remain hospitalized with nonlife threatening injuries. Some say the riot is a result of racerelated tensions between Blacks and Latinos.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Inmates talk of COVID fear and helplessness after transfers bring ‘the beast’ to San Quentin

At least 7,123 state prisoners have contracted the coronavirus and 40 have died, according to state figures.

San Quentin has been hit hard, with the most COVID-19 cases and the second-most deaths in the state prison system, second to the California Institution for Men in Chino, which has reported 19 deaths. The virus rapidly spread throughout San Quentin after the Chino facility transferred 121 prisoners to the Marin County site.

Advertisement

There are more than 2,090 cases at San Quentin, including 132 new infections in the last 14 days. More than 860 inmates currently have the virus, the bulk of the more than 1,930 prisoners statewide who are infected.

Of the 3,511 total inmates at the prison, roughly 35% have been tested for the virus over the last two weeks. The state recently shifted its focus on testing to prioritize the most vulnerable individuals, including those living in institutional settings, such as prisons.

On Tuesday, California surpassed 409,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 7,890 deaths.

California

California has most COVID-19 cases in U.S., surpassing New York, as spike continues

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 08: EMT Leticia Jimenez delivers the testing kit to drivers during drive through Coronavirus Covid-19 testing in LA County at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles on July 8, 2020 as California records its highest single-day coronavirus death toll with 149 fatalities reported. The Charles R. Drew University site has tested a large number of people from racial and ethnic minority groups that are at higher risk for poor outcomes and complications from COVID-19. Drew University on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

California has most COVID-19 cases in U.S., surpassing New York, as spike continues

Newsom reports that 12,807 new coronavirus infections have been reported in the past 24 hours — a record high — bringing the state’s total to 413,576.

More Coverage

Tracking the coronavirus in California
‘I’m going to die out here.’ Brutal heat is even more dangerous with coronavirus
Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

California
Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement