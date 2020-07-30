Men are less likely to wear masks. They are also dying of coronavirus at higher rates in L.A. County

Men have a mask problem.

That is the view of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and health officials, who are urging guys to cover their faces in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Men outside of institutional facilities are dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate than women in Los Angeles County, and a recent Gallup poll found that American men are less likely to always wear masks than women.

“Men: Mask up. Men: Wash your hands. Clean your surfaces. Men: Don’t get together with other households,” Garcetti said.

Advertisement

The call comes as health officials say face coverings are a key element if California and the rest of the world are going to conquer the pandemic. But in America, masks have become a political issue, with conservatives more likely to oppose the government ordering people to wear masks. Places like Huntington Beach have emerged as symbols of mask resistance, with many refusing to cover their faces.

During a briefing Wednesday evening, Garcetti said that of the roughly 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the county that have occurred outside of institutional living facilities — like nursing homes, jails and shelters — two-thirds have been men.

“Let us lead to make sure we as men acknowledge that we are the most vulnerable and dying outside of our institutional settings at twice the rate in L.A. County of women,” Garcetti said.

Overall, slightly more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in women than men, according to figures from the L.A. County Department of Public Health. In total, men account for 57% of coronavirus-linked fatalities in the county, including those in institutionalized settings.

Advertisement

From the earliest days of the pandemic, researchers have noted that men tended to die from COVID-19 at a higher rate than women.

A number of possible explanations have been floated: including that men worldwide are much more likely to smoke cigarettes, which damages their lungs and creates other health issues; that there’s something about estrogen that protects against the ravages of coronaviruses; or that testicles may actually increase the risk of longer, more severe illness.

Advertisement

The mayor’s plea to men comes as health officials and policymakers continue to call on residents to do their part to stymie the spread of COVID-19 amid an ongoing surge in infections and unprecedented daily death tolls.

Often-urged practices include regular hand-washing, keeping physical distance from those you don’t live with and wearing a face covering when in public.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday that widespread public mask wearing — which has been required in California for weeks — could cut coronavirus transmission in half.

“Having that mask on or handy is a very important tool as we continue to see the evidence grow that it can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and not only protect our families and communities but help us move on the road of economic recovery, help us get closer to having more schools open across the state,” Ghaly said.

Advertisement

Throughout the pandemic, there have been more than 485,000 confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases in California, according to The Times’ tracker. Nearly 9,000 Californians had died as of Thursday morning.

L.A. County alone has reported more than 183,000 cases and 4,500 deaths.

“We all need to wear a mask and wash our hands, physically distance and not gather with folks we don’t live with,” Garcetti said. “That’s simple. It’s what the scientists have shown us; it’s what successful countries are demonstrating — those are facts. We can only beat this virus if we stay on the same page and we stay together and stay vigilant.”