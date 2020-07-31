Brush fire threatens homes in Chatsworth area

A five-acre brush fire threatened some homes Friday in Ventura County west of Chatsworth, and Los Angeles city and county crews were assisting Ventura firefighters in the effort to extinguish the flames.

The fire was reported about noon near the 200 block of West Box Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Ventura County Fire Department said the Shirley fire is burning between Simi Valley and Chatsworth, and is mixed within the rocks, making it difficult to access the fire’s edge. “Homes are threatened,” the department reported about 12:35 p.m. “Winds are light but still helping the fire spread.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters were conducting water drops in the area.