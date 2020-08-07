L.A. County nears 5,000 COVID deaths

Six months after California lost its first victim to COVID-19, the state has recorded more than 10,000 deaths — a grim milestone, with nearly half of those deaths occurring in Los Angeles County.

Officials recorded 48 more deaths in the county — bringing the total to 4,869 — and another 3,290 infections on Thursday, according to the public health department. L.A. County’s total case count now stands at more than 200,000. The higher number of new cases is due in part to a backlog of test results received from one lab.

Officials caution that ongoing technical problems with the state’s electronic system used for gathering test results means that the county’s overall number of positive test cases is likely far higher, though it’s unclear to what extent.

“These metrics as a whole are what we used to guide our decision making,” county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said during a news briefing Thursday. “At the moment I don’t have clear expectations or understanding of what the state is finding in terms of their investigation.”

Such data is integral for projections related to transmission rates, which indicate how many people could contract the virus from one infected person, and hospital supply and demand.

Officials from the state and county have reported a recent plateau in hospitalizations. As of Thursday, 1,741 county residents with confirmed cases of the virus were hospitalized — 29% of whom were in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients was roughly 2,200 in mid-July.

The plateau follows new shutdown orders from the state and comes after back-to-back records for single-day fatalities.

Younger people now account for the majority of cases in the county, with those between the ages of 30 and 49 accounting for the highest number of infections among any age group and 25% of hospitalized patients. And those between the ages of 18 and 29 account for more than twice the proportion of all hospitalizations than they did in April.

“These patients now match the hospitalization rate of people aged 80 years old or older,” the county said. “By comparison, hospitalizations of those 80 years old or older have fallen by half since a peak in April.”

Officials have continued to stress the need for people to remain socially distant and avoid gatherings, and have instructed businesses to maintain safety protocols from the county. The public health department has received more than 20,100 complaints about businesses since March and has shut down 27 restaurants and 27 other businesses, including seven gyms, for violating the health officer orders.