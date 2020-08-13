Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

1,800 gallons of sewage force closure of stretch of Torrey Pines State Beach

Torrey Pines State Beach, shown in 2016.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Teri Figueroa
Aug. 13, 2020
1:50 PM
Share

A sewage spill near the coast sent 1,800 gallons of effluent into a storm drain earlier this week, spurring officials to close a stretch of Torrey Pines State Beach.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health on Wednesday said the ocean at the northern boundary of the state beach was off-limits.

The site, north of Carmel Valley Road, is in the city of Del Mar.

Little information about the spill was immediately available, but county officials said 1,800 gallons had gotten into a storm drain before the spill was brought under control.

Advertisement

The closure remains in effect — and signs warning of contaminated water will stay up — until the testing reveals the water is safe for swimmers, officials said.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Updates:

1:50 PM, Aug. 13, 2020: This story was updated.

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentLatestEnvironmentNorth County BreakingTop Stories
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement