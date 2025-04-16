Two Ventura County sheriff’s deputies on leave after domestic incident at restaurant

Two sheriff deputies were placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident that took place inside a Camarillo restaurant last month, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Dylan Davis, 33, and Anthony Malagon, 27, were involved in a March 30 domestic incident at El Rey Cantina, the Sheriff’s Office said. A security guard who tried to intervene sustained injuries and was treated at a hospital.

A news release by the Sheriff’s Office did not offer more details.

Davis and Malagon were arrested on suspicion of felonies and posted bail. Both are on administrative leave.

Davis is expected to be charged with five counts of misdemeanor battery, battery causing serious injury, use of force likely to cause significant injury, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse and criminal threats.

Malagon faces two charges of battery causing serious injury and use of force likely to cause significant injury. Both deputies are to appear in court May 28, according to court records.

“I want to assure the public and our community that the Sheriff’s Office takes this matter very seriously,” Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said in a statement. “We hold our deputies to the highest standards of conduct; any violation of those standards will be addressed appropriately, without hesitation…as that is what both our community and our agency expect and deserve.”

The sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is continuing an investigation into the incident. An internal investigation is also underway to determine if Davis or Malagon violated department policy.

It was not immediately clear how long the deputies have worked together, nor the nature of their work relationship.