Police kill shooting suspect after swarming Vons gas station in Nipomo

A suspect is dead after an active shooter situation near a Nipomo gas station, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of an active shooter at a Vons grocery and gas station just off Highway 101 about 11:45 a.m., according to the department’s Twitter page.

“Sheriff’s Deputies and CHP engaged the active shooter and the suspect is deceased. There is no known threat to public safety at this time,” the department tweeted an hour later.

BREAKING NEWS: Active shooting has taken place this morning at the Vons shopping center in Nipomo. According to an eyewitness, the suspect has been taken down by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/kgOVmVZ1zs — Dave Alley (@KCOYDave) August 21, 2020

The department is advising the public to stay away from the area as it continues to clear the scene.