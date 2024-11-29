Malibu man allegedly fired at sheriff’s deputies before arrest

A man barricaded himself inside this home in Malibu and fired at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies before being arrested, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

A Malibu man who briefly barricaded himself in his home after allegedly firing at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies was arrested Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Department received a call about shots fired in the Carbon Canyon neighborhood of Malibu just before 2 p.m. Friday, said Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station watch commander Lt. Ronald Klumpp.

Located in the hills at the eastern edge of Malibu, Carbon Canyon offers sweeping views of the coast below — a narrow strip of sand nicknamed Billionaire’s Beach, where sand-seekers have long battled the titan-of-industry homeowners for access to the public right of way.

Advertisement

Deputies arrived at the scene in the 22000 block of Carbon Mesa Road about 10 minutes after the initial call, and “the suspect fired rounds in their direction, narrowly missing one deputy,” Klumpp said.

After the shots were fired, the suspect briefly barricaded himself in a home on the property where he lived, Klumpp said. A sheriff’s helicopter arrived and repeatedly called down to the suspect over a loudspeaker advising him to surrender, Klumpp said.

“After a brief period, he safely walked outside, put his gun down and surrendered to deputies without incident,” Klumpp said. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

Advertisement

The suspect is expected to be booked on three counts of attempted murder on a peace officer, Klumpp said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital before being booked and treated for a “superficial wound,” Klumpp said.

“I’m not sure how it occurred. It occurred on his own accord, inside his home,” Klumpp said, adding that the injuries had been addressed.

The suspect’s motivations remain unknown.