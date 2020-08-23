Sacramento County deputy wounded in shootout with man suspected of killing woman

A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy was one of several people shot Saturday night in a mobile home park, the Sacramento Bee reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The wounded deputy, who was not identified, was in critical condition and undergoing surgery Saturday after being struck at least twice, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said. The suspected gunman was killed by deputies in a shootout, according to the Bee.

The shooting in Rancho Cordova took place about 7:05 p.m., the Bee reported.

A woman who was inside a mobile home where the suspect had fled earlier was shot in the face and died.

Saunia Roberts, who lives in the Centennial Estates park, told the Bee that she saw the officer wounded in the leg. The officer, according to radio traffic, was driven to UC Davis Medical Center by his partner, and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the newspaper reported.

Roberts told the Bee that the suspect had been in a dispute with another resident on the block. She said the dispute had been going on for “some days.”

She heard a series of gunshots Saturday: “It was more rounds than you can count,” Roberts told the Bee.

A spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the Rancho Cordova Police Department, was not immediately available.